Bethesda Notes Whether The Elder Scrolls: Legends Will Come To Consoles

Ever since its release for PC and mobile devices, Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls: Legends has been drumming up big business for card players. But it kind of leaves an interesting question – could the experience ever make its way to consoles?

Considering that it utilizes a touch-screen interface, the transition would require some work on the development side of things. But it’s not impossible.

DualShockers managed to speak with Bethesda’s vice president of marketing Pete Hines about the game, and while he didn’t confirm the game’s arrival, he didn’t rule out the idea of making it happen. “Honestly I think everything is on the table. At the end of the day — and this is true for every game, not justLegends — we like to try and get our games to as many platforms as possible, so that as many people as possible have the option to play.

You see it on the Switch when we bring games like Doom and Skyrim and Wolf 2. We spend a lot of time and effort making these things, and the bigger the audience, the better. So yeah, I would love to see us do this on consoles and Switch. But there is a lot of thinsg that we want to do to continue to grow the competitive scene anbd put out new content, to update and refresh the UI and the player experience.

“We have a giant bucket list of stuff we’re constantly working on, so yeah. I hope that happens, but we’ll have to see.”

The company did reveal a new set of cards that are available for the game during its Bethesda community event this past weekend at PAX East, alongside its Nintendo Switch port of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, which will be releasing sometime this summer.

As far as what the company could be up to next, we won’t find out for a few more weeks, as it will disclose its plans during its upcoming E3 presentation. Hopefully we’ll see some Elder Scrolls action in there somewhere, along with a few familiar franchises.

The Elder Scrolls: Legends is available now for PC and mobile devices.