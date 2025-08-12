Beyond Good & Evil 2 Rumor Gives Development Update & Reveals Controversial Ubisoft Choice

It’s been a long time since Ubisoft offered any kind of substantial update on Beyond Good and Evil 2. We know that the game remains in development, but little else is known at the moment. However, some new details about the game may have been revealed thanks to Nash Weedle. In a post on X/Twitter, the leaker offered some new details about the game. Apparently, Ubisoft had been considering some kind of change to the game’s name, and a story trailer was completed, but has never been released for some reason. Nash Weedle also claims that Ubisoft has brought specialists on to the project that will be using generative AI for the game’s NPCs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That last part of this rumor is bound to be the most controversial. A lot of video game companies have touched on the prospect of using AI in their games, including Square Enix. However, there has been a lot of pushback from gamers about the prospect of it being used by development teams. The reality is, generative AI is based on the work of others, and there are major concerns about publishers using it in an attempt to replace actual writers.

image courtesy of ubisoft

For the time being, readers should keep in mind that this is just a rumor, and none of this has been officially confirmed. It’s possible that Nash Weedle’s sources are incorrect, or that Ubisoft was considering this inclusion at one point before abandoning it altogether. In the past, we’ve seen gaming rumors that were based on information that was accurate at one point, before plans changed during the development cycle.

If there’s one thing we know for sure about Beyond Good and Evil 2, it’s the fact that plans have changed a lot throughout an incredibly long development cycle. The first trailer for the game was released all the way back in 2008, and it set the record for the longest development cycle for a video game in 2022. Throughout that huge span of time, there have been reports about changes in direction, and key members of the staff have moved on, most notably original Beyond Good & Evil director Michel Ancel.

Despite the incredibly long wait for the game, there’s absolutely no indication that Beyond Good and Evil 2 is anywhere close to finished. In fact, reports earlier this year suggested that the game is still pretty far away, and if it was even close to the finish line, we’d probably start to see more hype from Ubisoft. Whether the game will actually be released in a state that players are happy with remains to be seen. At this point, those who loved the first game are just hoping for something enjoyable. However, if Ubisoft really is planning to use generative AI in Beyond Good and Evil 2, that could give fans yet another reason to not feel confident about the finished product.

How do you feel about the prospect of generative AI being used in video games? Are you concerned with the state of Beyond Good and Evil 2? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!