Assassin’s Creed Tease Could Hint at a New Game Announcement

It seems like Ubisoft might be getting ready to announce a new game in the Assassin’s Creed franchise. PlayStation Game Size is a well-regarded leaker on X/Twitter. The person that runs the account often shares updates that are being made to PlayStation’s backend, and this time around, they’ve shared something related to Assassin’s Creed. While the cryptic post led some to speculate about an update to Assassin’s Creed Shadows, this seems to be an entirely new game. Assuming that this information is correct, we could be getting an announcement from Ubisoft at some point in the near future.

Right now, the most likely scenario seems to be a remake of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. Rumors about a remake of that game have been circulating for quite some time now, and it seems like just a matter of time before we get full details. During a Pure Arts livestream last month, the company was showcasing its line of 1/8 scale statues of protagonists from the Assassin’s Creed series. Curiously, Edward Kenway was not included, and one of the hosts noted that “there’s going to be something going on with Edward,” and the line “will reflect that accordingly.”

PPSA01490_00 = AC Valhalla

PPSA07231_00 = AC Mirage

PPSA20397_00 = AC Shadows



PPSA28183_00 (New) = AC ??? — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) July 28, 2025

Between that recent livestream, and this listing in the PlayStation backend, it sure does seem like Ubisoft has something to unveil soon. This has generated a lot of discussion about when that might happen. If this really does point to an imminent announcement, fans have suggested that it could happen during the Nintendo Direct rumored to take place this week. It’s also possible we could see something announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live in August.

As with any rumor, readers should take this all with a grain of salt, pending an official announcement. PlayStation Game Sizes does have a stellar reputation for this sort of thing, and a big following on X/Twitter. A lot of people have faith in them as a source, and a big part of it is because they’ve accurately shown a lot of information without adding too much speculation. These are simply updates found in PlayStation’s backend, and they might hint at something big. We just can’t say for sure.

For now, Assassin’s Creed fans will simply have to wait patiently to see what gets announced. There’s been a lot of excitement around a potential Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag remake for a while now, and there seems to be a lot of smoke surrounding the game, even though it has yet to be officially announced. The reality is, this is one of the most highly-regarded games in the series, and a remake would attract both fans of the original, as well as those that never had a chance to play it. It remains to be seen if this is what PlayStation Game Size has uncovered, but hopefully we’ll all find out soon.

Do you think we’ll see an Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag remake announced soon? Have you ever played the original? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: Reddit]