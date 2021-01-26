Biomutant Release Date Officially Revealed

✖

Biomutant from developer Experiment 101 and publisher THQ Nordic finally has a confirmed release date after delays and uncertainties about when the game would launch. The game will release on May 25, 2021, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms, the creators announced on Tuesday. It’s the first update we’ve gotten on the game in a while, but it’s also exactly the one that Biomutant hopefuls have been looking forward to.

The game’s new release date was announced on Twitter without much fanfare through only a tweet that included an image for the game and the release date. The platforms listed are the ones that are considered the older generation now that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are out, but the platforms make sense considering how long the game has been in development.

Biomutant is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on May 25th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/qVdTMaxxS5 — Biomutant (@Biomutant) January 26, 2021

Prior to the formal release date announcement, much of what those looking forward to Biomutant had to go off of came from earnings calls and other similar discussions about the game. Release windows were the most people could hope for with the most recently known release window targeting a release sometime before March 31, 2021, before it was later clarified that the game would release within THQ Nordic’s next financial year, so some time after the start of April 2021. The confirmed release date falls within that window and comes just nearly two months into the projected release time.

An announcement was shared on the game’s site as well, but it offered little information different from what was included in the tweet above. It did confirm that we’ll see and hear more about the game in the next few weeks and months leading up to Biomutant’s release, so we at least won’t have to go through another Biomutant drought again before May 25th.

We’ve seen some gameplay from Biomutant previously to showcase its combat system and how the smaller protagonist will interact with much larger creatures through unique abilities. The game’s third-person combat system has been one of its selling points that’s been heavily advertised during the infrequent times when Biomutant was discussed.

“The martial arts style combat system allows you maximum freedom of movement and agility while mixing shooting, melee and powers from your mutations,” a preview of the combat system read. “Acquiring new Wushu combat styles through progression, and learning from masters you’ll meet, constantly adds to your choices and makes sure combat never gets old.”

