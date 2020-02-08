BioShock 4 Is Still “Several Years” Away From Releasing

This past December, 2K announced that a new BioShock game is in development at Cloud Chamber, a brand new developer that, unfortunately, has no relation to Kevin Levine, the creator the series, which is widely considered one of the greatest trilogies in video games. Further, we haven’t seen the series since 2013. So, not only are fans of the series still riding the high of announcement, but it’s amplified by how long its been since we’ve seen the franchise. That said, this hype is going to have to last awhile, because the game isn’t releasing anytime soon.

This week during its earnings call, Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of 2K, confirmed that the new installment in BioShock — tentatively called BioShock 4 — will be in development “for the next several years.” In other words, it won’t be releasing anytime soon, and it almost certainly won’t be a PS4 or Xbox One game. Rather, it’s likely in development for the next-gen consoles only, as well as PC, of course.

Now, what “several years” means, who knows. It suggests a relatively small amount of time. In terms of video game development, it probably means 2-4 years. So, maybe we’ll see it early 2022? Or maybe we won’t see it until 2024. For now, we can only speculate.

BioShock 4 is in development at Cloud Chamber. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of platforms, a release date, or any salient details about the game itself, and it sounds like this won’t change for at least a couple years.

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on all things BioShock, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of last generation series by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two or 47 with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. When do you think BioShock 4 will release? And what are you hoping to see from it? A return to Rapture or a brand new setting? Personally, I’m hoping for a soft reboot given that it’s a new creator and studio.