BioWare Teases “Several Super-Secret Big Projects” In The Works

In a new studio update, BioWare boss Casey Hudson has teased the developer has “several big projects” in the works, one of which is, obviously, the new Dragon Age. Unfortunately, further details aren’t divulged, but Hudson does make note to separate these projects from what BioWare has cooking for Anthem and Star Wars: The Old Republic. In other words, it doesn’t appear these big projects are related to these IP. Again, one of these projects is the new Dragon Age, but what else does BioWare have in the chamber?

“We have several other big projects in the works,” teased Hudson. “I wish I could tell you more about them, but they’re mostly super-secret right now. I can say however that one of our projects has a large and growing team in Edmonton working through pre-production, and based on the progress I’m seeing, I can confirm that indeed the Dread Wolf rises.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, BioWare has multiple “super-secret” projects in the works, and it sounds like we may not be hearing about them for quite sometime. Meanwhile, the “Dread Wolf” bit is a hint at the next Dragon Age, and Solas specifically, a character from Dragon Age: Inquisition. In other words, it looks like Solas will be at the forefront of the next game in the series, which has been suggested and teased in the past. Further, it was heavily alluded to in the Trespasser DLC for Dragon Age: Inquisition.

Beyond the new Dragon Age, it’s unclear what these other “super-secret” projects could be. Unless BioWare is working on another brand-new IP, you’d assume one would be Mass Effect related. However, with the bulk of BioWare working on the new Dragon Age, surely it isn’t a new installment in the sci-fi series. So, maybe we are getting re-releases of the Mass Effect trilogy for current or next-gen consoles? Alas, at this point, all we can do is speculate.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things BioWare, Dragon Age, and Mass Effect.