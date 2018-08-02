BioWare Teases More Dragon Age, Mass Effect News on the Way

The fourth installment of the Dragon Age saga from BioWare is well-underway. Though we’ve known about work on the franchise for awhile now, BioWare‘s Casey Hudson teases more news next month during PAX West. Apparently, we’ll be hearing something Mass Effect related as well!

First and foremost, BioWare’s presence at the event in Seattle will revolve around the studio’s brand new IP; Anthem. We’ll be learning more about the story and the characters we’ll meet in the new online adventure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hudson joked, “Anthem’s Executive Producer Mark Darrah has been doing a tireless job answering questions on Twitter so I won’t attempt to expand on that here. But some of the most frequent questions we’ve had – which weren’t fully explored in our demo – had to do with story and character.” Because of that, we’ll be learning about both during PAX West.

But let’s be real. You’re reading this to learn about Dragon Age and Mass Effect news. Though sources have said we’ll be getting a small teaser of Dragon Age during the PAX festivities, concrete details of both popular franchises are coming at an undisclosed date.

Hudson said following up on The Old Republic team’s projects, “And yes – we hear loud and clear the interest in BioWare doing more Dragon Age and Mass Effect, so rest assured that we have some teams hidden away working on some secret stuff that I think you’ll really like – we’re just not ready to talk about any of it for a little while…”

Will BioWare take the same route with Dragon Age that they did with the Mass Effect franchise and begin a new story within the same universe? Anything is possible when it comes to spin-offs, so we’ll just have to wait and see what the team comes up with. After all, Mike Laidlaw neither confirmed nor denied it being DA4 before his departure, so it very well could end up being the fourth installment that fans are looking for.

Our Take – contains Inquisition spoilers:

With the major twist concerning Tevinter during the events of the third game, and the reveation of the Elven gods and the Dread Wolf’s true role – it would be a missed opportunity to not continue in that style. The three games did a fantastic job of tying up all three games, even DA2, with the Trespasser DLC in Inquisition, which provides the perfect stepping stone for the next phase. With the dramatic conclusion to the previous game, and the way the Mage Killer comic tied in, it is a safe bet to at very least assume Tevinter will be the overall premise of the next game.

The author of this story is a MAJOR BioWare fangirl. With 29 playthroughs of the Mass Effect franchise and 19 of the Dragon Age series, she’s can’t get enough! Feel free to follow her over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for full-on fandom.