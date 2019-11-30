Black Friday 2019: Some of the Best Deals Are Still Live

Black Friday 2019 is behind us, but there are a whole bunch of deals that were still live on Saturday that might not stick around through Cyber Monday.

We’ve pulled together a list of the best of what’s left, and it includes some big deals on gaming gear for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, toys, books, Blu-rays, board games, streaming video, and more. If you’re interested in any of the items below, grab them while you can because this is as good as it’s going to get. You should also keep tabs on Amazon’s Cyber Monday countdown page – particularly their Lightning Deals and Upcoming Deals sections to see what else drops over the weekend. UPDATE: Amazon also launched a deal on the Nintendo Swtich Lite today that is probably as good as it will get.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Books

Amazon’s buy 2, get 1 free deal on a collection of several hundred books is still going strong. Among these titles you’ll find tons of Dungeons & Dragons books and Harry Potter titles, including all four of the illustrated editions that have been released thus far, a special edition box set, pop up books and more.

You can shop the entire book sale right here. To find all of the eligible Harry Potter books, simply search for Harry Potter in the the sale search bar. We’ve also collected some of the gems from the sale below.

Note the Amazon buy 2, get one free book sale includes a lot more than just Harry Potte and D&D, so head on over to the main sale page to shop them all. Amazon is also offering a $5 credit on all $20 eBook purchases by activating the discount here before December 4th.

Arcade1Up

Arcade1Up’s new TMNT cabinet is the crown jewel of their lineup with the games Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from 1989 and Turtles in Time from 1991 onboard. Not only that, it’s the first Arcade1Up machine to accommodate up to four players.

At the time of writing, Walmart is the only place you can get one and their Black Friday deal on it was still available at the time of writing. Head on over to Walmart order one for $349 ($51 off) with free shipping while they last. Note that a custom riser is included. You should also keep in mind that it’s not the only Arcade1Up deal Walmart has going on right now.

Currently, Walmart has the Marvel Super Heroes Arcade1Up cabinet in stock (includes the games Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men: Children of the Atom, and The Punisher) for $249.98 ($50 off) with free shipping. If you want to increase the height of the 3/4 scale cabinet, keep in mind that you can get a generic riser for $44.99.

The Star Wars Arcade1Up cabinet is also in stock at Walmart for $399.99 ($100 off – includes custom riser) with free shipping. The Star Wars cabinet features the original arcade games based on Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi along with a light-up marquee and “real-feel flight yoke”.

Finally, Walmart is also offering the 3/4 scale Arcade1Up Asteroids cabinet for $149.99, Pac-Man for $249.98, Final Fight for $149 and Mortal Kombat for $229.

LEGO

LEGO launched their massive and highly anticipated 3306-piece Batmobile set yesterday, which is based on the iconic version from the 1989 Tim Burton Batman film starring Michael Keaton. At the time of writing, you can still grab one right here directly from LEGO for $249.99. Apparently, it already sold out once last night, so get yours while it’s still available. Odds are it won’t make it to Christmas.

Features of the 1989 Batmobile set include a slide-open cockpit, wraparound windshield and 2 hidden machine guns with a pop-up function. It also comes with a brand new LEGO Batman minifigure along with the The Joker and Vicki Vale.

Gloomhaven

Gloomhaven is widely considered to be the best board game on the market, and it’s a must-have game for Dungeons & Dragons fans. The games are very different mechanically, but there is definitely a crossover appeal here. Plus, you won’t need a DM to play.

Gloomhaven retails for $140, but Amazon put the game on sale for $86.50 yesterday (38% off), which is an all time low. Plus, the Forgotten Circles expansion is 52% off which is slightly up from yesterday but still near an all-time low. Even the removable sticker set is on sale for only $9.46.

Blu-rays

The big Blu-ray Black Friday deals are still active, and the lineup includes hundreds of the biggest movies of the year for prices as low as $5.99. Some of the best films in 4K UHD can be had for $12.99 or less. You can find all of these deals here at Best Buy (with free shipping), and we’ve highlighted some of the gems below.

Hulu

Hulu has launched a Black Friday deal on their ad-supported tier that offers 12-months of their streaming service for only $1.99 per month (66% off). In order to be eligible, you must be a new subscriber or a former subscriber that hasn’t been on the service in the past year. You can sign up for the deal here until Monday, December 2nd.

In addition to being a fantastic deal, it also gives you the option to get Disney+ and Hulu for a grand total of $8.99 a month instead of going in on the Disney+ / Hulu / ESPN+ bundle for $12.99. Granted, you’ll need to keep your accounts separate (the deal isn’t combinable with the Disney+ bundle), but that might not be a bad thing in terms of flexibility.

PlayStation 4

The two big deals on PlayStation 4 consoles have sold out several times since Thanksgiving, but you can still get the the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 1TB PlayStation Pro bundle here at Walmart and here at Gamestop for $299. Keep tabs on Amazon and Best Buy for restocks.

The $199.99 1TB PlayStation Slim bundle with The Last of Us: Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition is sold out pretty much everywhere, but additional stock should arrive by Cyber Monday. Keep tabs on Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and GameStop for a refresh.

Additional Black Friday PlayStation 4 deals on games, and accessories can still be found at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and GameStop now.

Xbox One

Microsoft has the best holiday deal in gaming this year with the $149 Xbox One all digital bundle. But that’s not the only Black Friday Xbox deal that you can still get your hands on.

Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition Bundle With Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Fortnite for $149 – Available here at Walmart / Given the fact that the next gen Xbox is arriving late next year, this is an enticing choice from a value standpoint – especially with the $1 for 3-months deal Microsoft is currently running on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate memberships. Many of the games available in other bundles will be playable as part of the subscription.

Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Console Bundle for $199 – available here at Walmart

Xbox One X 1TB Console Gears 5 Bundle for $349 – available here at Best Buy.

You can find additional deals on games, and accessories at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and GameStop. Pay special attention to this Call of Duty Modern Warfare deal with a 3 hours of 2XP bonus for $38.