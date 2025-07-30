Black Myth: Wukong DLC Gameplay “Leaks,” but Is It Real?

Fans have been eagerly awaiting any news about the upcoming DLC for Black Myth: Wukong, but when supposed gameplay footage leaked on the internet, many believed it was too good to be true. Game Science has yet to provide any details on the DLC or a release date, but fans did have confirmation that the developer intends to release two DLCs before the sequel, Black Myth: Jang Xia. This leaves the question of whether or not this leak is real or a hoax.

The gameplay footage for Black Myth: Wukong’s supposed DLC left fans debating whether it was real, but it turns out it is a fan-made project. The developer uploaded the video to bilibili and tagged it as fan art, confirming that it is indeed not an official look at the upcoming DLC. However, it did seem to incorporate many elements from Journey to the West and was good enough to convince many of its authenticity.

Fans of Black Myth: Wukong and Journey to the West pointed out characters that appeared in the novels but were absent from the game. This led many to defend the credibility of the footage, but not all were convinced. Some criticized the quality of the footage and cited this as a reason why it was fake. This was then countered with the idea that it was an early look.

In the end, it turns out the footage was not real, disappointing many who want more out of Black Myth: Wukong. Fans looking for a Chinese soulslike can check out Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, which has seen a massive player base since its launch.

Only time will tell when fans get a look at the DLC for Black Myth: Wukong. Gamescom is around the corner, and many are hoping this is where Game Science will debut the DLC. With it finally coming to Xbox in August, this may be the best chance for a reveal trailer.