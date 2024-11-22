Black Myth: Wukong Director Teases “Surprises,” But What?

Out of the many notable titles this year, Black Myth: Wukong is high among them, and for good reason. Yet, a tease at the Golden Joysticks Awards may mean that more is on the way for Sun Wukong, and soon. Created by a small Chinese team, Game Science Studio’s ode to Journey to the West with Black Myth: Wukong was a hit even before anyone could play it. Back in 2020, a video surfaced of an extremely impressive 13-minute tech demo featuring a monkey-like character with a magic pole and a hulking wolf-like boss. The video garnered 1.6 million views and instantly became a title to watch out for.

However, unlike some titles that diminished in quality going into release, Black Myth: Wukong seemed to look better and better with each video, culminating in a highly anticipated August launch. In fact, the game became the highest-played single-player Steam title ever on launch. Of course, this meant awards were in order and, lucky for them, the Golden Joysticks Awards gave them some high praise.

Black Myth: Wukong ended up winning two awards that night: Best Visual Design and, most importantly, Ultimate Game of the Year. The indie game beat out titles like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Astro Bot, and Helldivers 2. During the pre-recorded acceptance speech, director Feng Ji thanked the Golden Joysticks Awards which were voted on by fans, for the awards. Towards the end of the comments at 1:05, he tells players that finished the title to “stay tuned,” as surprises are coming later this year for the title.

What’s in Black Myth: Wukong’s Future?

While some may point to a sequel or spinoff, a simpler answer is likely that Black Myth: Wukong will expand to more consoles, specifically the Xbox Series X|S. As the game only launched on PlayStation 5 and Steam, Xbox players were left out of the action-heavy fun. Just recently, an ESRB rating for a Xbox version of Black Myth: Wukong was given and posted on the official site. Still, Feng Ji does single out players who completed the game, so perhaps another potential surprise is up there.

Many rumors have floated around and reported on by GameRant, but signs are pointing to some sore of DLC or expansion for Black Myth: Wukong. While the content within it is unknown, it does make sense for a highly successful game to continue to create content for itself, especially in today’s gaming market. Plus, as the Journey to the West, as well as Chinese mythology in general, is expansive, so there’s a lot of content to pull from within it.

The fever for Black Myth: Wukong hasn’t seemed to go anywhere since its August release, now more than ever with its ever-growing number of accolades. Just last week, the title was nominated in four major categories at The Game Awards 2024: Best Action Game, Best Art Direction, Best Game Direction, and Game of the Year. With its win at the Golden Joysticks Awards, despite Final Fantasy VII Rebirth winning big there, it could spell a major upset for the other nominees like Metaphor: ReFantazio and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.