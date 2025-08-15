Black Myth: Wukong DLC Seemingly Teased Ahead of Full Reveal

Developer Game Science has confirmed it will be at Gamescom this year. The studio is known for Black Myth: Wukong, a Chinese Soulslike, that proved to be incredibly popular following its launch last year. The title released exclusively on PC and PlayStation 5, but an Xbox version was later announced and is planned to arrive on August 20th. Many believe this is why Game Science is attending Gamescom and will show off the Xbox version. But there is another theory that is gaining traction among fans. DLC for Black Myth: Wukong was previously confirmed, but there has been little detail about it. Gamescom may be the perfect platform to change this.

After revealing Game Science would be at Gamescom with Black Myth: Wukong, players began expecting news on the upcoming DLC. Many are hopeful to see gameplay footage and get a release date. Announcing and showing off the DLC alongside the Xbox release would be a smart move and generate more hype for the game.

A possible hint as to what the Black Myth: Wukong DLC will be could be the artwork attached to the announcement. It is hard to make out exactly what this is, but it could be depicting new bosses or possible NPCs to encounter. One fan translated the text in the image, which may share some insight.

“The extraordinary is ordinary in this world; ‘gods and devils’ often wear respectable attire,” says the translation.

Fan-made footage was recently released that many believed was leaked footage of the DLC for Black Myth: Wukong. However, this proved to be untrue, and many were left disappointed. That said, it showed the level of excitement that fans have to continue playing the challenging Soulslike.

Black Myth: Wukong loosely follows the story of Journey to the West, or, more accurately, takes inspiration from it. Fans will see even more influences from the legendary story featured in the DLC, but exactly what remains to be seen.

Destined Ones, #GameScience will be joining this year's Gamescom Opening Night Live. The show kicks off at 8:00 p.m. (CEST) on August 19, and we look forward to seeing you there. pic.twitter.com/QlvZz9Xbza — Black Myth: Wukong (@BlackMythGame) August 15, 2025

Black Myth: Wukong was initially released on August 20th, 2024. This upcoming event marks the first anniversary of the game, making it the perfect time to announce the DLC. Even so, there is no telling when the DLC will be released if it is announced. There is only one week left until Gamescom, so there is not much time left to find out.

Do you think Black Myth: Wukong’s DLC will be shown off at Gamescom? What are you hoping to see? We love discussing with our readers, so share your opinion in the comments below.