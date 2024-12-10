Black Myth: Wukong Update Adds Boss Rush Mode and More

A huge update for Black Myth: Wukong was released today by developers from Game Science. This update will bring the highly requested Boss Rush Mode as well as general fixes for Black Myth: Wukong which launched to major success, breaking world records within hours of its release in August. This update comes after its latest one in September, which primarily squashed bugs and improved the game’s stability.

Across PS5 and Steam, Version 1.0.12.16581 will give players additional content including a few special armor pieces and new musical soundtrack selections. When it comes to bugs, fixes are made towards certain level instances within the game such as damage control and boss fight issues. Speaking of which, the Destined One will get to revisit bosses in two types of challenges after completing the game.

Take a look at the major updates and bug fixes coming from the newest Black Myth: Wukong patch:

New Gameplay: Challenge

After completing the game at least once, the Destined One can find “Challenge” at any Keeper’s Shrine.

There are two types of challenges available: “Return of Rivals” and “Gauntlet of Legends”.

“Return of Rivals”

The Destined One can challenge a former opponent to a duel, choosing from three levels of difficulty.

If any opponents remain undefeated in the main game, the corresponding rebattle will be unavailable.

“Gauntlet of Legends”

The Destined One can battle against multiple opponents in succession, using customized curses to tailor the difficulty.

This mode can be difficult, as some old opponents may surprise with new moves. Proceed with caution!

If any opponents remain undefeated in the main game, the related gauntlet will be unavailable.

Completing any gauntlet rewards players with new rare treasures. Medicine: “Glimmering Scale Pellets” and its formula; Drink and Soaks: “Sour Wine”, “Frost-Enduring Chrysanth”, and “Robust Antler”; Curios: “Stone Tiger Tally”, “Ever-Burning Palace Lantern”, and “Fragment of the Ocean-Settling Pillar”; Equipment: “Three Hill Crown”; Weapons: “Qing Mallet”, “Fanged Cyan Staff”, and “Leeching Centipede Staff”.



New Game Feature: Journeyer’s Chart

A remarkable one has captured these landscapes, organizing them into charts for guidance and marking.

A Journeyer’s Chart can be unlocked when the Destined One first enters Black Wind Mountain and meets the Keeper.

Afterwards, for each new territory reached, a “Journeyer’s Chart” can be purchased at the Keeper’s Shrine.

New Equipment: Armor Set of Opulence

Four special armor pieces have been crafted to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year.

After installation, all Destined Ones can claim these directly through “Trailblazer’s Gift” at any Keeper’s Shrine.

New Music Library Functions

“Black Myth: Wukong Soundtrack Selection” has been added as a new soundtrack application (some tracks are not available for export due to copyright restrictions).

Bug Fixes

Bosses

Fixed an issue where yaoguai chiefs “The King of the Kingdom of Flowing Sands and His Son” might not drop the spirit of “Second Rat Prince” upon defeat.

Fixed an issue where yaoguai queen “Kang-Jin Star” would die unexpectedly under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where “Zhu Bajie” could not be defeated during a certain phase.

Fixed an issue where yaoguai king “Yellow Loong” would get stuck underground in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where some skills of yaoguai king “Yellow Loong” could not be interrupted even after being seen-through.

Fixed an issue where yaoguai chiefs “Cloudy Mist, Misty Cloud” would continue attacking players while in invisible state under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where yaoguai chief Lang-Baw-Baw could not engage in combat under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where some skills of “Erlang, the Sacred Divinity” would deal abnormal damage to the Destined One.

Fixed an issue where the Destined One could engage in the battle with “The Four Heavenly Kings” in forms other than “Stone Monkey” under specific operations.

Fixed an issue where the Destined One could be blocked by an invisible wall, preventing him from entering combat in certain situations.

Improved the grappling performance of yaoguai king “Yellow Wind Sage”.

Reduced the invulnerability duration of “Green-Capped Martialist”.

Enhanced the effectiveness of the vessel “Wind Tamer” against yaoguai chief “Non-Void”.

Improved the combat experience with yaoguai chiefs “Cloudy Mist, Misty Cloud”.

Improved the combat experience with yaoguai chief “Emerald-Armed Mantis”.

Improved the combat experience with “The Great Sage’s Broken Shell”.

Levels

Fixed an issue where Zhu Bajie did not appear in Mount Huaguo under certain conditions.

Protagonist

Improved the experience when the Destined One consumes multiple medicines consecutively.

Enhanced the experience of Varied Combos and Charged Heavy Attacks.

Optimized the description of Transformations-related Talents.

Fixed an issue where the damage detection of Spirit Skills persisted indefinitely under certain operations.

Fixed an issue where the animation of Life-Saving Strand could not be triggered when the Talent had taken effect under specific operations.

Fixed an issue where “Bull King’s Mask” could gain Focus even when attacked during invincible states (Doging, Perfect Dodging, or Seeing-Through).

Interaction

The Music Library progress bar now supports dragging.

Control customization for Keyboard & Mouse now supports mouse side buttons.

Fixed an issue where the Sprint button icon would not display in Controller Type B’s layout.

Fixed an issue where the Inventory interface might not display content under certain operations.

Fixed an issue where the UI could become misaligned under specific operations.

Sound and Subtitles

Fixed errors in some sound effects.

Fixed abnormal voice playback for certain yaoguai kings.

Optimized the volume of certain sound effects.

Performance

Fixed occasional crashes for some users after enabling DLSS frame generation.

Fixed screen flickering issues for some users after enabling XeSS.

Fixed a memory leak issue under certain conditions.

Fixed crashes caused by outdated drivers.

Optimized performance for numerous scenes and boss fights on medium and low-end configurations.

Enhanced the performance of Full Ray Tracing on GeForce RTX.

Localization and Other