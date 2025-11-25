Black Ops 7 Fixes One of the Biggest Issues With the Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has deployed a new fix to resolve one of the biggest issues with the game. Black Ops 7 is a game that is bursting at the seams with content, making it one of the best bangs for your buck this year. Of course, the quality has been passionately disputed by a lot of players, with many noting that the campaign is a disaster. The Black Ops 7 user reviews have been rough and don’t paint the best picture, but if you really like Call of Duty and want a lot of it, Black Ops 7 certainly fulfills that requirement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This year, there’s a co-op campaign, a PvP multiplayer offering, Zombies, but Black Ops 7 also offered a totally new mode in the form of Endgame. Initially reserved for those who beat the campaign, Endgame is a sort of open-world epilogue to the game’s story. Players can team up with 3 allies and go around the map completing objectives, leveling up their character and weapons in the process. It’s mindless fun, but there’s a catch. If you die, you lose all of your progress. If you don’t extract the map in time, you lose all of your progress. There’s a bit of risk to it all, but that has also been a prominent issue.

Black Ops 7 Fixes Endgame Disconnection Problem

call of duty: black ops 7

One of the key issues in Black Ops 7 has been disconnects and crashes. If you’re playing Endgame and you get booted from the game, you lose all of your progress. You can’t rejoin, you can’t gain any of your stuff back, and you can lose hours of hard work. It has been a frustrating problem for a lot of players. Thankfully, Treyarch has announced a fix to this problem. If you get disconnected from Endgame, the game will let you keep your progress from the beginning of the last match you played.

“Now, when you deploy to Avalon, we’ll snapshot your Combat Rating at the start of the match,” reads an update from Treyarch. “Earn progress and extract to grow your Combat Rating; fall in combat or fail to escape, and you’ll lose it all. However, in the event that a disconnect does occur, you’ll now begin your next match at the Combat Rating that you entered your previous match in to continue back on your path of reaching CR 60.”

Black Ops 7 is also gearing up for Season 1, which also brings a bunch of new content to Endgame. It seems like Treyarch is doing a solid job of supporting this mode so far, something that couldn’t be said for Modern Warfare II‘s DMZ mode which is somewhat similar. Whether that continues to hold remains to be seen, but things are promising right now.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!