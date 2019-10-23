BlizzCon 2019 Schedule Teases 6 Mystery Announcements

Blizzard released its schedule for BlizzCon 2019 this week and had already fueled speculation about what might be announced there thanks to six mystery events scheduled throughout the event’s duration. Four of those announcements will be shared immediately after the opening ceremony that kicks off the convention on November 1st while the other two will be held during the second day on the main stage. Blizzard hasn’t hinted at what these announcement might be yet with speculation and rumors moving in to fill that void until the community learns more.

Day one of Blizzard’s schedule can be seen here with day two containing the final of the six events scheduled for BlizzCon. On the first day, we see the opening ceremony ending at 12 p.m. PT. Thirty minutes after that, the first of the announcements will be shared, though the only schedule of events gives no indication of what it might be. Each of these mystery announcements only say “Coming Soon!” and they’re all scheduled to last 45 minutes each.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following Blizzard’s announcement from last year that it had multiple Diablo projects in the works, one of the first possibilities that comes to mind is an announcement of Diablo 4. It’s a game Blizzard’s fans expected to hear about last year, but BlizzCon came and went with only Diablo Immortal being announced that year.

If you want to lean more heavily on the rumors about this year’s BlizzCon, you’ll find that speculation points more heavily to Diablo 4 and Diablo 2 Remastered being announced. More leaks in the past few days seem to point to the former making an appearance at BlizzCon.

Those claims don’t seem too outlandish given the past statement about multiple Diablo projects being worked on, so if we’d assume those would take up two of the six announcements, we’d have four more to go. For one of those potential reveals that’s a bit further out there than new Diablo projects, we have some people saying that Overwatch 2 is going to be announced on November 1st. A Twitter user and Overwatch streamer by the name of Metro has said confidently that the game will be Overwatch 2 and will not be an expansion to the existing game. The user elaborated on those claims by providing additional details including saying that there will be no plans to transfer progress from Overwatch to Overwatch 2 and that the leveling system will see some changes.

Even if those substantial rumors and leaks turn out to be true, we’ll still have three more announcements to go. One of those might be a release date for Diablo Immortal, but it remains to be seen what Blizzard might have planned for the remainder of its event.

BlizzCon 2019 begins on November 1st and will continue on November 2nd.