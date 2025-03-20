Bloober Team Announces New Horror Game Based on Skybound Comic

Bloober Team, the developer behind Silent Hill 2 remake and Blair Witch, is helping produce a brand new horror game based on a Skybound comic. Although they’ve been around since 2008, Bloober Team only started to gain attention in the last decade or so. The studio made its big break with the horror game Layers of Fear, a game that spawned two follow-ups and followed artists through their living nightmares. It was very cerebral and different from other horror games, but also incredibly effective. The studio grew quickly in popularity from there, earning opportunities to work on franchises like Blair Witch and even Silent Hill.

Bloober Team’s success and major opportunities haven’t caused them to abandon smaller or more original projects, though. Bloober Team has been open about its past of making games of a lesser quality, but has noted that it wants to use its success to make better games The developer has multiple new projects coming down the pipeline, including a brand new original IP, such as Cronos which was announced late last year. As of right now, the future is looking pretty bright for Bloober Team. In fact, Bloober Team has struck a deal with Konami for future projects, which could mean more Silent Hill games from the studio.

Bloober Team Announces New Horror Game I Hate This Place

In the meantime, Bloober Team has announced yet another project during the Future Games Show. The studio is helping develop a new open-world survival horror game called I Hate This Place, based on the Skybound Entertainment comic of the same name under Bloober’s horror label Broken Mirror Games. It’s a brand new isometric horror game with a comic book aesthetic, making it a pretty unique kind of horror game for Bloober Team to be involved with. You can view the first trailer for the new game below.

“Players take on the role of Elena, whose fight for survival begins when she unwittingly awakens a malevolent force,” reads a description for I Hate This Place. “Outmatched and hunted in a hostile world, players must think fast, manipulating their surroundings to even the odds against formidable foes, engaging in tense gunfights and melee combat that rewards ingenuity over brute force, all while crafting essential tools to survive the harsh and unforgiving wilderness long enough to reach safehouses before nightfall, with the day & night cycle having an impact on gameplay dynamics. Whatever you do though, avoid the Horned Man at all costs.”

Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno spoke about why they chose to make I Hate This Place under its new horror banner, believing it pushes the boundaries of horror and has a unique vision.

“We are always looking to push the boundaries of horror in all its forms, and with this new title under Broken Mirror Games, I Hate This Place is a testament to that vision,” said Babieno. “With its blend of survival mechanics, gripping storytelling, and a distinct visual identity, we believe I Hate This Place will immerse players in a truly unforgettable nightmare.”

I Hate This Place will be developed by Rock Square Thunder and be released in Q4 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.