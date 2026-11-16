A new free update is coming to Star Wars: Galactic Racer in 2027, with developer Fuse Games listening to fan feedback and adding split-screen local multiplayer to the exciting racing title. Galactic Racer has been reviewed positively since its launch in early October 2026, with players praising the game’s absurdly fast speed and chaotic sci-fi racing within the iconic Star Wars universe, as it has a much smaller scale than most titles in a galaxy far, far away. However, the multiplayer of this title is where it has needed attention the most, with players desiring more chances to race their friends in various death-defying vehicles.

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Local split-screen games have been few and far between in modern releases, even if they have a thriving online multiplayer scene like those in popular genres. That being said, racing games have long benefited from local play, as titles like Mario Kart are infamous for being a great party experience with you and several friends competing together to beat each other in fast-paced circuits. Split-screen has been a feature Star Wars: Galactic Racer fans have long wanted, and with a social media post by developer Fuse Games, it seems like players are finally getting their wish.

Four Player Split-Screen Multiplayer for Star Wars: Galactic Racer Is Confirmed to Arrive in 2027

Courtesy of Fuse Games

According to a message on Bluesky, Fuse Games has been working hard to develop a “Free Play” mode for Star Wars: Galactic Racer, a local multiplayer setting where no restrictions can plague the title. This local mode allows players to choose their vehicle, character, planet, and track to race alone with AI-controlled opponents or with up to three players. Like fans have been begging for, those four players can participate in races together, putting different displays in each corner of the screen for maximum chaos in already blindingly fast competitions.

An early look from a pre-release build of Free Play mode accompanied the Galactic Racer post, showing players how UI/UX elements of the game will be organized in split-screen. Thankfully, players will also be able to use Free Play to queue up two player or three player matches, with the screen likely dividing in different ways to accommodate everyone involved. At the bare minimum, the mode can be used to practice on various planets and tracks, getting players used to certain environmental conditions of specific worlds that are giving them trouble in the main story.

Similarly, this mode can be used to memorize tracks, getting players familiar with every shortcut, twist, and turn they can expect during a race. Much like its inspirations of F-Zero and Burnout, Star Wars: Galactic Racer is adapting to players who desperately want to master the game after completing its roguelike story mode. Online multiplayer will still be around, of course, but local play vastly expands the replay potential of Galactic Racer for years to come.

Blistering Speeds Found in Galactic Racer’s Local Multiplayer Could Inspire Other Fresh Content for the Game

The four-player split screen increases the longevity of Star Wars: Galactic Racer, which may push Fuse Games to expand upon the features already in the title. Alongside Star Wars Zero Company, Galactic Racer is an extremely impressive Star Wars project, both due to its deep racing mechanics and unapologetic difficulty at times that players have to overcome. There are many layers to Galactic Racer‘s design, from small modifiers contributing to a big impact during races to the unique qualities of each in-game planet that change how you need to approach various tracks. To that point, the game has the building blocks to grow over time with an expansion or DLC content.

Local multiplayer might put Galactic Racer over the top to get the support it needs for DLC, either in the form of new vehicles to entirely new maps. Having an extra planet with multiple race tracks would be a dream come true, although new story circuits wouldn’t be bad either. One of the biggest complaints for Galactic Racer right now is that it is light on content, so split-screen is a huge boost for getting other content green lit. Hopefully, 2027’s update is just the start of things to come, with talk about Star Wars: Galactic Racer for multiple awards setting up continued support even more.

How will you be enjoying the four player split-screen update for Star Wars: Galactic Racer? Let us know in the comments below!