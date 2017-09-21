The ‘Bloodborne’ Hunter Figma Looks Amazing

Good Smile Company has delivered a figma of the Hunter from Bloodborne, and it looks super badass. Let's dive right into the features:

(Photo: Good Smile Company)

• The smooth yet posable figma joints allow you to act out a variety of different scenes.

• A flexible plastic is used in specific areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising posability.

• Both the Saw Cleaver and Hunter Blunderbuss are included as weapons for him to wield.

• The Saw Cleaver can be transformed into the extended cleaver mode just like in the game.

• An articulated figma stand is included, which allows various poses to be taken.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a commission.

The Hunter figure stands at roughly 6-inches tall, and you can take a closer look a all of the details GSC packed into it in the gallery below. Currently, the best place to pre-order the figure in the United States is at Entertainment Earth, where it can be had for $93 with free shipping ahead of a June release. That's not cheap, but it's still a whole lot more affordable than the recent Hunter statue from Prime 1 Studio.

The Hunter figma is also available directly from Good Smile Company, but international customers will have to deal with additional hassle and expense to get it shipped. However, they are offering a figure of the Messengers as a bonus.

[via Toyark]

-------

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!