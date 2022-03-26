Bloodborne Kart Announced by PSX Developer

Those looking for Bloodborne 2 may be disappointed to know FromSoftware likely isn’t working on a sequel, but a fan is making something else in the form of Bloodborne Kart. Given FromSoftware hasn’t done anything with the Souls title since the first game’s release in 2015, fans have been left to make their own mark on the IP. In January, developer Lilith Walther released a “demake” of Bloodborne in the style of a PSX game. The fan project was well-received and something that fans were largely very passionate about. The warm reception has motivated Walther to make a new project.

Walther has announced Bloodborne Kart, a brand-new fan-made game based on an old April Fools joke. The game takes the foundation of the Bloodborne demake and applies it to a kart game. The brief teaser trailer serves as nothing more than something to hype people up, stating it’ll release when it’s ready. The trailer does also show the hunter character from Bloodborne revving some kind of motorcycle as well. The trailer also features music that borders on classic Bloodborne and a Nintendo-esque kart racer. Of course, details are scarce for the project, but it’s extremely likely it’ll be a free game that releases on PC like the original demake. This fan project just goes to show how much effort some are making to keep FromSoftware’s beloved Souls game alive in some way. Even though it’s a pretty random combination of genres, Bloodborne Kart‘s ridiculous concept has fans buzzing and will surely make a big splash when it releases.

After the success of Elden Ring, maybe FromSoftware will be more willing to resurrect Bloodborne. The 2015 PlayStation exclusive is beloved by many, it seems likely that a sequel or remaster would only continue to perform well with FromSoftware’s being a far more mainstream developer now. The developer has confirmed it will continue to expand Elden Ring with potential sequels and maybe even books or films.

