No, Bloodborne Remastered Did Not Just Get Announced by PlayStation

Despite what you may have seen on social media today, PlayStation has not announced a remastered version of FromSoftware's classic action title Bloodborne for PS5 and PC. For a prolonged period of time at this point, fans have made it clear that they want to see Sony bring back Bloodborne in a new capacity on modern hardware. And while PlayStation has yet to confirm that this will ever end up happening, one fake tweet that came about this morning ended up duping a large number of fans.

In the early part of today, a Twitter account that was impersonating a user that goes by the name "Nibel" claimed that Bloodborne Remastered had officially been announced by PlayStation. Typically, the real Nibel account is one that shares news associated with video games and boasts a couple hundred thousand followers. Clearly, though, a number of Twitter users didn't realize that this account sharing the Bloodborne "news" was a fake one and began sharing the tweet in question quite a bit. So much so, in fact, that at the time of this writing, the false announcement tweet has over 6,000 retweets and roughly 13,000 likes. Basically, this tweet caught on so hard that many believed it to be true when it clearly wasn't.

In short, this whole situation just goes to show how much fervor and excitement there is around the idea of Bloodborne Remastered being real. To see this many people get hoodwinked at once is indicative of the fact that PlayStation fans really want to see this game come about. Fortunately, if recent rumors end up proving to be true, it sounds like PlayStation could end up formally revealing a PS5 iteration of Bloodborne at some point in the future.

