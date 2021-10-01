PlayStation Studios Update Has Bad News for Bloodborne Fans

A recent update from PlayStation Studios has revealed bad news for those who may have hoped to see a return for Bloodborne on PlayStation 5. While the iconic action game that first released back in 2015 could end up coming back in the form of a new remaster or remake on PS5 in the future, it seems as though the studio that many expected to work on such a project is currently busy with something else entirely.

Within the past day, Sony revealed that it had officially purchased developer Bluepoint Games, which was an acquisition that many assumed would happen at one point or another. In the past, Bluepoint has had a close relationship with PlayStation and has worked on projects such as Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, the PS4 remaster of Shadow of the Colossus, and most recently, the PS5 remake of Demon’s Souls. Bluepoint is also a studio that has previously been rumored to be working on a new remaster of Bloodborne. However, given what the developer has now said following its acquisition, this no longer seems to be in the cards.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bluepoint revealed following its addition to PlayStation Studios that it is now working on a wholly original project. This means that any sort of remaster or remake, which is what the company has been known for in the past, isn’t in development at the moment. As such, this reveal also seemingly kills off any rumors that have come about suggesting that Bluepoint would be working on a Bloodborne remaster.

Still, even though this news might be disappointing to those who want to see Bloodborne come back in any manner, it doesn’t mean that all hope should be lost. Even if Bluepoint isn’t the studio working on a Bloodborne remaster at this point in time, perhaps Sony has given the project to another developer. As such, there’s always a chance that we could see the beloved action title come back at some point in the future.

Do you think we’ll still get a new version of Bloodborne on PlayStation 5? And if Bluepoint isn’t working on such a project, which studio do you think is? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.