Bloodborne Remaster Rumored to Release on PS5 This Year

✖

Mere days ago, we started to hear rumors that a newly remastered iteration of the PlayStation 4 classic, Bloodborne, would be revealed somewhat soon during an upcoming event from Sony. Although the rumor in question was passed off by some as being nothing more than a guess rather than credible information, yet another rumor related to the classic action title has now come about claiming something similar. This time, however, we have even been given a release window for when this remaster might be arriving.

Coming by way of a French leaker that goes by the name SoulsHunts, it has been said that a PlayStation 5 version of Bloodborne is definitely on its way. SoulsHunts says that while an outright sequel to Bloodborne isn't happening, a remaster is going to release later on in 2021. Based on their own information, they have said that neither FromSoftware nor Bluepoint Games (the studio that worked on last year's remake of Demon's Souls) are working on this remaster, though. They also noted that the remaster itself is "ambitious".

Beaucoup attendent une suite à Bloodborne mais cela n'arrivera pas. FS préfère se focaliser sur de nouvelles IPs Cependant, Bloodborne sortira bien cette année sur PS5 (plus tard sur PC) ! Le remaster n'est pas développé par Bluepoint ni FS mais est ambitieux pic.twitter.com/zX2aBEkMAC — SoulsHunt (@SoulsHunts) June 19, 2021

At this point in time, rumors of a remaster for Bloodborne seem to be popping up all the time. While that might be something to get hopeful about, up until this point, both FromSoftware and Sony have shown that they have no indication to bring the action game back. So as usual, take this latest rumor with the usual grain of salt.

That being said, SoulsHunts does have a recent track record of being privy to information before it is announced. Just last month, they were one of the first to mention Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin prior to its reveal at E3 2021. As such, there is a chance that they could have some insider details about a Bloodborne remaster as well.

At this point in time, though, until PlayStation formally announces that Bloodborne is heading to PS5, I wouldn't get too excited. If such a reveal does happen though, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

Are you someone who would love to see Bloodborne come back on PS5? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.