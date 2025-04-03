New Xbox Game Pass Games Revealed for April

Xbox Game Pass continues to be one of the best subscription services for gamers, and a new batch of games is being added throughout April. This includes older games, but also new releases, such as South of Midnight. With Xbox Game Pass available on both PC and Xbox consoles, more players can take advantage of the numerous titles available through it. Some of the games are available through the Xbox Game Pass Standard, but many are locked behind higher tiers of the subscription such as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and players will need to pay more for these.

You can find all Xbox Game Pass games coming in April below alongside the dates that they’ll release and the platforms on which they’ll be available.

April 3rd – Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, and Game Pass Standard.

April 3rd – All You Need is Help (Xbox Series X|S) through Game Pass Standard.

April 3rd – Still Wakes the Deep (Xbox Series X|S) through Game Pass Standard.

April 3rd – Wargroove 2 (Xbox Series X|S) through Game Pass Standard.

April 8th – Diablo III: Reaper of Souls (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, and Game Pass Standard.

April 8th – South of Midnight (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

April 9th – Commandos: Origins (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

April 10th – Blue Prince (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

April 8th – Hunt Showdown 1896 (PC) through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

south of midnight’s protagonist hazel.

South of Midnight is one of the biggest additions in April alongside the soon-to-be-released Blue Prince. These are both available on day one on Game Pass as soon as they launch, allowing players to enjoy the titles without further purchases.

For co-op players, Diablo III: Reaper of Souls, Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, and Commandos: Origins are the perfect additions, offering varying types of multiplayer gameplay. This is just the first wave of games that’ll be releasing into Xbox Game Pass in April, so expect a second wave as the month goes on.