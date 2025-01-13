New Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Update Introduces Big Issues

A new update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone has today gone live but in the process has introduced even more problems. This past week, Activision released a pretty major new update for BO6 and Warzone that brought about some big overhauls to both Call of Duty games. In the wake of this update going live, though, some players reported major problems were occurring on loading screens which would lead to BO6 and Warzone outright crashing. Now, this error tied to game crashing seems to have been resolved, but as a result has brought about larger problems.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downloadable now, the latest patch for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone is live across PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC. The patch is a pretty small one that looks to only resolve five different bugs that CoD players have been running into. The largest bug of this group was related to the aforementioned crashing, but others have been tied to item models and bullet trajectory.

The bigger problem at play now, though, it related to matchmaking across the pair of Call of Duty games. Following this update’s release, Black Ops 6 and Warzone players have been met with a litany of struggles, most notably tied to matchmaking. Numerous players have since reported that they can’t even get into matches as a result of problems with the Call of Duty servers. Meanwhile, Charlie Intel claims that Warzone players in Ranked Play are finding themselves stuck under the map in addition to other odd bugs.

For now, Activision hasn’t responded to these new issues that have emerged in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, but we’ll likely hear something soon. In the interim, you can find the full patch notes for today’s new Call of Duty update attached below.

BUG FIXES