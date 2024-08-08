Surprise Borderlands 3 Update Lets Players Instantly Create a Max Level Character

The Borderlands movie is finally out and reviews haven’t been great. The film debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a 0% rating, which is as low as it gets. That number has gone up slightly as more critical reviews have come in, but it’s clear that reviewers aren’t fans of the movie. When audiences start to see it, they might fall in love, but for now, things aren’t looking good in the Borderlands camp. Still, the developers at Gearbox want to drum up as much hype as possible and the team dropped a surprise Borderlands 3 update today to do just that. It’s not a massive update, but it does include several quality-of-life features that should make hopping back in fun.

The main addition to this update is that players who have beaten the game and taken a character to the max level can now instantly create another max-level character from the main menu. If you want to get back into the game and try out a new character, this is a great way to do it because you don’t need to run through the full campaign again. Instead, you can get right into Borderlands 3‘s end-game activities. The team has also gone through and made several updates to the auto-sell feature, making it a bit easier for you to deal with gear you aren’t going to use. Finally, Gearbox has added more font options on the Steam Deck version of the game, making it easier for players to read text on the handheld device.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you’ll find the full patch notes for the August 8th update. Borderlands 3 is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC platforms. The Borderlands film launches in theaters this weekend.

Borderlands 3 August 8th, 2024 Update

Today we will release an update for Borderlands 3, which will be live on all platforms by 12:00 PM PT.

The update contains these quality-of-life features: