Borderlands Boss Says Fans Will Be “Very, Very Happy” with Next Game Announcement

Borderlands fans can pretty much always assume that there’s a new game in the works, and that’s especially true right now seeing how the next Borderlands game is in active development, but we don’t yet know what that game will be. According to Borderlands boss Randy Pitchford, however, it seems like we might not have to wait too long to get answers to questions about the next game. Pitchford teased recently in an interview that the developers at Gearbox aren’t going to make players wait for a long time to hear about the next game, and when it is officially announced, he feels people will be “very, very happy” with it.

Pitchford spoke to GamesRadar about the Borderlands franchise including plans for the next game. He acknowledged that the Borderlands universe encompasses much more than just the mainline Borderlands games at this point while alluding to the fact that Gearbox has multiple projects in the works before saying that we won’t be waiting long to hear about the next one.

“I haven’t been perfect at hiding the fact that we’re working on many things, and that we’re working on big things,” Pitchford said. “I’m confident that our fans are going to be very, very happy with the next video game project when we are ready to announce it. And I will tell you that we’re not going to be making people wait for a long time before we announce it.”

The last mainline game in the Borderlands series was Borderlands 3 which released back in 2019 if you can believe it’s already been that long. Since then, we’ve gotten Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the tabletop-themed Borderlands game that focused on Tiny Tina and extrapolated on the success of the Borderlands 2 DLC Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep. That Tiny Tina game was received well by players and was successful enough that its creators felt it had the potential to be its own series independent from the mainline games. Another spin-off, Tales from the Borderlands, was also released in recent years.

Given that we’ve gotten both of those spin-offs and we’re coming up on five years now since the last game, it feels pretty safe to assume that the next game announcement will be for Borderlands 4, especially if Pitchford is hyping it up this way. There’s also the new Borderlands movie that’s coming up soon, though Borderlands fans have been hesitant to embrace that adaptation ahead of its release.