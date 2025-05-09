5 Borderlands Characters Who Need to Return in Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4 is due out later this year and is set to hopefully return the franchise to its former highs. While Borderlands 3 reviewed and sold well due to its gameplay, many players were left annoyed at the cringey humor and mediocre storyline. The developers at Gearbox have already confirmed that it has toned back some of the grating humor that dominated the conversation around BL3, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see fan-favorite characters return. Here are the five characters we hope return in Borderlands 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Confirmed Returners

Before diving in, it’s important to note that several characters have already been confirmed via the initial gameplay trailer. Here’s the list of characters we know are coming to Borderlands 4:

Claptrap – The series’ mascot is back again. For better or worse.

Zane – One of two Borderlands 3 playable characters we know is coming back.

Amara – The other BL3 character that’s in this iteration.

Lilith – The BL1 protagonist has long been a major character in the series’ overall narrative, and her name popped up in a mission objective.

Moxxi – Moxxi is a fan-favorite side character who’s coming back.

Hermes – This one’s kind of a copout, but Ava’s pet companion from BL3 is coming back.

Timothy Lawrence (Handsome Jack)

For the uninitiated, Timothy Lawrence is the Handsome Jack doppelganger in Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. He also pops back up in Borderlands 3, where we learn that he’s still alive. He’s been in prison for seven years after Handsome Jack was killed, but he’s still alive and kicking.

Handsome Jack quickly became one of Borderlands’ strongest villains, so it would be fun to see him return, especially if Dameon Clarke comes back to provide the voice. We’d love to see Handsome Jack properly make his return, but that’s seemingly not happening given his demise. Lawrence is a more than adequate replacement for the fan-favorite villain and would help BL4 get the series back to its roots.

Fiona

Fiona only appears in the two Tales from the Borderlands games (though she’s only briefly in New Tales from the Borderlands), but we hope she finally makes a crossover move to Borderlands proper. The con artist is one of the main protagonists of the first Tales game and would be an excellent addition to BL4, whether she’s playing a regular NPC or minor antagonist.

Mr. Torque

Honestly, it would not feel like a Borderlands game without Mr. Torque’s over-the-top antics. The ’80s pro wrestler turned weapons manufacturer has quickly become a fan favorite with his bombastic monologues. We’d love to see him get even more shine in Borderlands 4, potentially digging deeper into his backstory. We’re not saying we need a full Torque Vault Hunter (that appears to be out of the cards, given what Gearbox has shared thus far); however, we need more Mr. Torque in our lives, so hopefully BL4 gives us our fix.

Mordecai

Mordecai might be a glass cannon in Borderlands 1, but he’s still one of the best characters if you’re looking to rack up quick kills and earn tons of loot. He’s popped back up in several other Borderlands games, so we hope that continues in Borderlands 4. Look, I won’t lie to you, Mordecai was our main character in Borderlands 1, and I want to continue his story. His role was relatively limited in Borderlands 3, so I’d love to see Gearbox expand on his role in Borderlands 4.

Krieg

Krieg was one of the DLC characters in Borderlands 2. He is the first playable Psycho character, making him an easy fan favorite at launch. On top of that, he’s one of the few Vault Hunters to make the cut in the Borderlands movie. Of course, that film didn’t do super well at movie theaters, but Gearbox will likely feature at least a few of those characters in Borderlands 4.

We already know Lilith is likely coming back, so Krieg rocketed to the top of our list. Look, we’re all Tiny Tina’d out at this point. We’d like to see Gearbox play with a few lesser-featured characters, and Krieg would be a phenomenal option. Whether he’s jumping into the fray as a support character or a minor antagonist, Krieg is a must-have for Borderlands 4.