Borderlands 4 Pre-Orders Reveal Post-Launch DLC

Borderlands 4 is scheduled to launch on September 12th, and developer Gearbox recently opened up pre-orders for the next game in its hit series. Included in the pre-order information is our first real hint about what the developers have planned for Borderlands 4. It’s a Borderlands game, so several DLC drops were expected, but the pre-orders confirm exactly how much post-launch DLC is currently planned for Borderlands 4.

The Deluxe Edition and Super Deluxe Edition of Borderlands 4 include the “Bounty Pack Bundle.” This is a collection of several goodies, but the important parts for fans curious about DLC are the Bounty Pack Bundle and Vault Hunter Pack.

The Bounty Pack Bundle says four post-launch content drops are coming to Borderlands 4. Gearbox says these will include “unique areas, new missions, and new bosses.” That means at least four new locations to visit, which should expand the base game quite a bit. The developers also promise each DLC drop will include “new gear, weapons, vehicles, and cosmetics.”

That’s not all, though. The Vault Hunter Pack comes with the Super Deluxe Edition and brings even more content to Borderlands 4. This pack will include two new playable Vault Hunters, bringing the in-game total to six. It also adds new story and side missions, and two new areas. Essentially, this sounds like a fifth DLC expansion, with the addition of two more characters, making it a deluxe expansion.

That said, we don’t know exactly how all this content will launch. The new Vault Hunters might be spaced out instead of being one big drop. Either way, there’s a ton of planned post-launch content coming to Borderlands 4, so you’ll have plenty to do even when you wrap up the main campaign.

Here’s the full list of everything coming with each edition of Borderlands 4. As mentioned, the game is set to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on September 12th. It will also come to Switch 2 later this year.

Borderlands 4 Deluxe Edition

Full base game

Pre-Purchase Bonus: Gilded Glory Pack 1 Vault Hunter Skin 1 Weapon Skin 1 ECHO-4 Drone Skin

Firehawk’s Fury Weapon Skin

Bounty Pack Bundle 4 unique areas, featuring new missions and unique bosses 4 Vault Cards with unique challenges and rewards New gear and weapons New Vault Hunter cosmetics 4 New vehicles with new cosmetics



Borderlands 4 Super Deluxe Edition