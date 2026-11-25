Hollow Knight: Silksong is easily one of the biggest indie games in history, and Team Cherry has delighted fans by revealing its DLC, Sea of Sorrow. A new update on the expansion is due soon, with Team Cherry releasing a special presentation called Cherry Time! on November 27th at 7 AM PT. No length was stated for the presentation, but it is teasing not only Sea of Sorrow, but possibly even more if the wording of the announcement is anything to go by. Hollow Knight saw several updates and its own DLC, so this is particularly exciting for the sequel.

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The presentation comes nearly a year after the developer first revealed the expansion in December 2025, promising a free update sometime in 2026. With December rapidly approaching and no specific release date announced, there was some concern the DLC was delayed. However, the timing of this presentation comes at the perfect time and could set up not only the DLC, but even more content coming to Silksong. For a studio as normally tight-lipped as Team Cherry, this is huge news, and any Hollow Knight: Silksong fans should absolutely tune into the Cherry Time! presentation.

Fans can tune into the presentation on November 27th at 7 AM PT or 10 AM ET on Team Cherry’s official YouTube channel. The developer describes the upcoming showcase as follows: “A special presentation with a bunch of exciting announcements, and an update on Hollow Knight: Silksong – Sea of Sorrow!” While Team Cherry hasn’t explicitly confirmed that a release date will be revealed, its previous comments suggest that the expansion could be closer than many initially expected.

Join us in 48 hours for Cherry Time!



Get ready for a bunch of exciting announcements, plus an update on Hollow Knight: Silksong – Sea of Sorrow!



Premiering here: https://t.co/cYbSlADtPx pic.twitter.com/iXm4sDcjo5 — Team Cherry (@TeamCherryGames) November 25, 2026

When Team Cherry first announced Sea of Sorrow, the developer stated that additional information would arrive shortly before the expansion’s release. Considering nearly an entire year has passed since that announcement, this seems like the reveal fans have been waiting. Team Cherry notoriously goes silent until substantial news is ready to reveal, so this seems likely.

As for what players can expect from the upcoming Hollow Knight: Silksong expansion, Team Cherry has confirmed that it will feature additional locations, bosses, equipment, and other content. The expansion’s nautical setting is exciting and different from other content in the game or Hollow Knight. Exploring an oceanic region and discovering what lurks beneath its waters could be the most exciting content yet.

After spending years waiting for Hollow Knight: Silksong, returning in Sea of Sorrow will be a dream for many fans. The long wait for Silksong was a challenge, and Team Cherry appears determined to follow up with this fresh experience. Whether Friday’s presentation brings a release date, an extended gameplay trailer, or a surprise launch, Hollow Knight fans finally have something concrete to look forward to.