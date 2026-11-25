Capcom has announced that it will be shutting down a multiplayer game that it just released back in 2023 in less than a year. Like every other publisher around the globe, Capcom has been looking to find wins of its own in the live-service space throughout this generation. Unfortunately, outside of games like Street Fighter 6 and Monster Hunter Wilds, many of Capcom’s other attempts on the live-service front have been met with failure. Now, this is proving to be true once again, as the Japanese company has announced that one of its most prominent multiplayer titles of the past few years will be going offline in 2027.

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Revealed in a new update message posted to its official website, Capcom announced its plans to shutter Exoprimal in the coming year. Released in July 2023, Exoprimal was a co-op-centric third-person shooter from Capcom that saw players taking on massive waves of dinosaurs. While it was in no way tied to the publisher’s Dino Crisis franchise, the game initially drew comparisons to the dormant series (for obvious reasons), although it played and looked completely differently from Capcom’s popular survival-horror games.

As for Exoprimal’s shutdown, Capcom revealed that the game’s servers will go offline next year on September 29th at 8am PT/11am ET. Prior to this date, however, Exoprimal itself will be taken off of digital marketplaces on March 30th. Effective immediately, Capcom has also pulled the Survival Pass off of storefronts, meaning that any and all premium tier offerings for the game are no lonegr available.

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“Thank you so much for your continued use of Exoprimal,” Capcom said. “We cannot thank you enough for the love and support you have shown over the years, and we sincerely apologize for the gravity of this announcement.”

While it might be disappointing to see that Capcom is ending its support for Exoprimal, this move doesn’t come as much of a shock at all. Upon its launch in 2023, Exoprimal was met with a rather middling response from both critics and players alike. This led to Capcom announcing one year after the game’s release that it wasn’t going to support it with any further content drops, DLC, or updates. Now, a little over two years after this news, Capcom is preparing to bring Exoprimal to an end entirely. As a result, those who have enjoyed the game and have continued to play it at times over the past few years now have only about 10 months left to do so before it, like the dinosaurs themselves, goes extinct.

How do you feel about Capcom’s move to end its services for Exoprimal? And does this decision surprise you whatsoever? Be sure to let me know your own thoughts down in the comments section.