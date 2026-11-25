CD Projekt Red has shared a new update this week on the development of its sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, and it sounds quite promising. Although The Witcher 4 is the main focus of CDPR right now, the studio hasn’t shied away from the fact that it’s working on a follow-up to Cyberpunk 2077 as well. And while we’re likely still quite far away from seeing Cyberpunk 2 in action, the studio has now shared new information on where it’s at in development.

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Detailed in a new call with investors, CD Projekt Red VP Karolina Gnaś briefly touched on Cyberpunk 2 and how the project is going. Although Gnaś didn’t say anything definitively about when the game would be shown off, she did say that CD Projekt Red is planning to staff up more heavily throughout 2027. The implication is that these new hires will be brought in to work specifically on Cyberpunk 2, which suggests the game should enter production either next year or in 2028.

“[The team is] making good progress with Cyberpunk 2, we are happy with where we are, but it’s still too early to give a specific date and plan on when we will move onto full production,” Gnaś said.

CD Projekt Red beginning full development on Cyberpunk 2 in 2028 would actually make a ton of sense, as this year is also the same one in which The Witcher 4 is planned to release. While The Witcher 4 will almost certainly continue to receive new content and updates after its arrival, much of CDPR will certainly begin shifting its focus to the studio’s next major game, which will be that of Cyberpunk 2.

Assuming that things play out in this manner, this would result in Cyberpunk 2 not actually releasing until well after 2030. Given the sheer scale that Cyberpunk 2 will certainly have, the game will almost certainly have to be in production for a period of three to five years. This puts it on track to not launch until the next generation of consoles becomes available.

Still, even if Cyberpunk 2 is this far down the road, CD Projekt Red could begin teasing it a bit sooner. The original Cyberpunk 2077 had its first teaser trailers emerge years before the game ever saw the light of day. While there’s always the chance that CDPR might not want to go about things in this same way, it leaves the door open for Cyberpunk 2 being revealed in some capacity in the months or year to come.

How do you feel about Cyberpunk 2 based on what CDPR has said now? And when do you think that this ucpoming RPG will actually release? Be sure to let me know down in the comments section.