The next round of PlayStation Plus free games for December 2026 has now been revealed prior to their arrival next week. Throughout November, PS Plus subscribers have been able to grab Dead Island 2, Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered, and Monster Train 2. While this lineup hasn’t necessarily been one of the best seen in 2026, it hasn’t been looked upon negatively either, primarily because there are technically five free games included in this bundle. Now, as we approach the final month of 2026, PlayStation has announced what PS Plus users can expect in its last round of giveaways for the year.

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Set to arrive next week on December 1st, the next wave of PlayStation Plus free games will include Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, and Amnesia: The Bunker. Of this group, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 is considered the marquee title for December, as the remastered version of these iconic skateboarding games just launched back in 2025. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 and Amnesia: The Bunker are then a little more dated by comparison, but they still provide some fantastic variety in terms of genre for the month.

Perhaps the best thing about this PS Plus lineup for December is that all three games will be available on PS4 in addition to PS5. While PlayStation has somewhat been straying away from giving out PS4 titles in recent months on PS Plus, all three games this month will be playable across both PS5 and PS4. In addition, these games on PS Plus will also be up for grabs a little bit longer than normal, as they’ll stay available until January 4th, at which point they’ll be replaced by the first slate of freebies for 2027.

Outside of these free games, it’s already known that Ratchet & Clank will also be joining the PS Plus Classics catalog in December. PlayStation announced earlier this year that the original entry in the Ratchet & Clank franchise that debuted on PS2 would be joining PS Plus before the end of 2026. Since it still hasn’t been added to the service, this means that it has to drop in December in order for PlayStation to make good on this promise. Unlike the free games for December, however, Ratchet & Clank will only be available to Premium members, as titles on the Classics tier of PS Plus are only up for grabs to anyone at this level of the service.

How do you feel about this incoming wave of PS Plus games for December 2026? And which game of the bunch are you most looking forward to downloading and playing? Be sure to let me know for yourself down in the comments section.