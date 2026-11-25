CD Projekt Red believes The Witcher 4 can deliver a leap in quality comparable to the one between Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto 6. The upcoming RPG is still years away, but the studio is already expressing confidence in how significantly it intends to improve upon The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. According to the company’s leadership, players should expect a much bigger step forward when Ciri takes over as the series’ protagonist.

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The comparison came during CD Projekt Red’s Q3 2026 earnings call on November 24. As reported by Video Games Chronicle, an investor asked joint CEO Michał Nowakowski whether the technological and qualitative leap from GTA 5 to GTA 6 could be comparable to the one between The Witcher 3 and its successor. Nowakowski addressed the comparison directly, making clear that the studio believes it can achieve a similarly substantial improvement.

CD Projekt Red Expects The Witcher 4 to Be a Major Improvement

Image Courtesy of CD Projekt Red

Nowakowski was careful not to turn the earnings call into a detailed assessment of Rockstar’s latest release. He acknowledged that CD Projekt Red had looked at GTA 6 and observed the differences between it and its predecessor, but brought the conversation back to the studio’s own ambitions. When asked whether The Witcher 4 could make a comparable leap, his answer was affirmative.

“We are working on The Witcher 4 to make it significantly better looking and improved in terms of pretty much every possible facet of the game,” Nowakowski said during the call.He also pointed to the 11 years that had passed since The Witcher 3 as part of the reason players should expect such a substantial jump. His comments suggest CDPR is approaching the sequel as an opportunity to advance the experience across multiple areas, not just visuals.

The timeline makes that ambition uniquely interesting. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt originally launched in May 2015, while CD Projekt Red’s latest earnings materials list The Witcher 4 for 2028. If that target holds, approximately 13 years will have separated the two mainline releases. That is a significant amount of time for technology and player expectations to change, giving the developer plenty of room to rethink what a new Witcher adventure can offer.

Image Courtesy of CD Projekt Red

Still, Nowakowski’s comparison should be understood for what it is: an expectation of a similar scale of improvement, not a hard claim that the two franchises will evolve in precisely the same way. CD Projekt Red has not laid out every specific upgrade players can expect, and the studio has yet to show the full scope of the finished game.

For now, the company’s leadership is setting an ambitious target. Following one of the most acclaimed RPGs of its generation, The Witcher 4 has a particularly high bar to clear. CDPR clearly believes the next chapter can make the wait worthwhile.