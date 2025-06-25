Borderlands 4 Already Fixing Problem With Legendary Weapons Before Launch

For many gamers, Borderlands 4 is one of the most exciting releases of the year. The game’s September 12th launch is still a few months away, but many fans finally got a chance to experience the game firsthand at the recent Borderlands Fan Fest event. Getting to check out a hands-on demo has many players even more excited for Borderlands 4. However, some fans noticed that legendary weapons seemed to drop a bit too often during the demo, causing concerns about how special these items would feel. Now, the game’s creative director is weighing in.

Borderlands Fan Fest is a massive celebration of the series. And this year, it included a demo of Borderlands 4. Gamers got to spend around 30 minutes playing an early version of the game, and many reactions suggest the game is going to deliver on fan hopes. After checking out this in-depth look at gameplay, fans say the game is looking good. In fact, many fans are asking for another demo so they can enjoy more of what Borderlands 4 has to offer before launch.

That said, between the demo and content creator streams, a few downsides have caught players’ attention. In particular, fans have been disappointed at how common legendary items feel in the early Borderlands 4 build. An item labeled as legendary in a game should feel rare, and that simply wasn’t the case during the demo.

Borderlands 4 Creative Director Promises Legendary Gear Will Be Rare at Launch

Thankfully, Borderlands 4 fans don’t need to worry too much about whether legendary items will feel cheap when the game comes out. Borderlands 4 Creative Director Graeme Timmins clarified the future of legendary weapon drops in a recent post on X. After the Borderlands Fan Fest event, Timmins posted a simple “So… what’s everyone think?” on X. And players weighed in with plenty of excitement, but also a few questions about the future of the game. Legendary gear came up a few times, giving Timmins an opportunity to clarify how things have changed since the demo build.

The pool was the real pool. The drop rates have been balanced since this build tho, so legendary gear will be even more rare at launch. Always balancing over here 😉 — Graeme Timmins (@ProdigyXL) June 22, 2025

As Timmins notes, the legendary weapons showcased during the event were the full lineup of what will be available at launch. However, they will not be spawning quite so commonly. Timmins clarifies that “the drop rates have been balanced” since the demo build. That means those rare weapons will be harder to find at launch, ensuring they’ll have that truly legendary feel players want.

For those curious whether the legendary gear can still drop from vending machines, the answer is yes. However, having legendary items show up on the vendor list should be much rarer than during the demo. And thanks to an economy rebalance, they will be more expensive, as well. Both of these changes should make legendaries feel more special, an improvement upon a common player complaint from Borderlands 3 and the recent Borderlands 4 demo.

This is one of many balance adjustments and tweaks in response to player feedback that Timmins has shared in the thread on X. Clearly, Borderlands 4 is very much still a work in progress as the team works to perfect it before the September 12th release date. And fan feedback is guiding the way, at least where legendary item rarity is concerned.