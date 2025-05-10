Borderlands 4 Event Gives Fans a Chance to Play Early

Unlike many games these days, Borderlands 4 moved its release date forward, not back. With games as different as GTA 6 and cozy Lord of the Rings game Tales of the Shire looking at multiple delays, Borderlands fans were recently treated to surprisingly good news about their next game. Originally slated for September 21st, this new installment in the Borderlands series will now release on September 12th. But even with the game coming out a bit earlier, many fans would love to get a chance to experience the latest Borderlands early. And according to a new announcement from Gearbox, a few lucky fans will be able to.

Gamers got a good look at the gameplay in Borderlands 4 during the recent gameplay showcase. This exciting deep dive video showed off some of the ways that this latest entry in the franchise will differ from its predecessors. Some of the biggest changes are a more interactive environment and more immersive combat, giving players more ways to engage. To get a sense of how this game will differ, check out the gameplay trailer below:

If that gameplay trailer has you excited to check out Borderlands 4, you’re not alone. Many fans would love a crack at playing the game early, and a few lucky fans will get the opportunity here soon. During the Borderlands fan Fest event, gamers will be treated to the first-ever hands-on event for Borderlands 4, giving them a shot at experiencing the game for themselves.

How to Join the Borderlands 4 Hands-On Event at Borderlands Fan Fest

This first hands-on play experience for Borderlands 4 will take place during Borderlands Fan Fest in downtown Los Angeles, California. On June 21st, those who manage to snag tickets for the event will be able to play Borderlands 4 for the first time. Tickets for the event aren’t yet available, but Gearbox assures fans they’ll post everywhere once it’s time to buy tickets fr Borderlands Fan Fest and the hands-on gameplay event for Borderlands 4.

Tickets available SOON for Borderlands Fan Fest on June 21 in Downtown LA. pic.twitter.com/cTajOFU8ke — Borderlands (@Borderlands) May 9, 2025

Borderlands Fan Fest is an annual event, which often features exciting new info about the franchise. For now, it certainly looks like the opportunity to check out the latest game live and in person will be one of the highlights for Borderlands Fan Fest in 2025. From the initial post, it looks like gamers will need to both buy a ticket to Borderlands Fan Fest and sign up separately for the specific, hands-on Borderlands 4 event. It’s likely we’ll know the specifics once tickets are actually available.

Pre-orders aren’t yet available for Borderlands 4, so it’s unclear whether the game will offer any kind of Early Access for those who buy early or special editions of the game. A few days of early gameplay have become fairly common practice for big game releases like this one, so it won’t be a surprise if some gamers are able to play a few days before September 12th. But for now, this event at Borderlands Fan Fest marks the most likely opportunity to be among the first to enjoy Borderlands 4 and see whether it lives up to the hype.