Borderlands 4 Reveals New Vault Hunters, Story Details in Latest Trailer

Borderlands 4 is fast approaching, with pre-orders available ahead of the game’s September 12th release date. While fans were originally highly skeptical of the game and the new upcoming vault hunters, largely due to the mixed reception of Borderlands 3, public opinion on the game has recently shifted towards the positive as we learn more about its new features, as well as the more annoying ones that were cut from previous titles. Now, we have a brand new trailer showing off elements of the cast and story of Borderlands 4, which has received very positive reception from excited fans eager to get their hands on the game.

The new official story trailer for Borderlands 4 was released just recently. It gives us a glimpse of the story and the cast of the game, including our new Vault Hunters as well as returning characters Zane Flynt, Mad Moxxi, and, of course, Claptrap.

While the trailer gives us very little information about the characters themselves, it does give us a look at the story as it unfolds. Much of the finer points of the story are actually explained in the video’s description.

“Get a glimpse of the Timekeeper’s cruel reign, including the disturbing process of being implanted with a Bolt—a spine-grafted cybernetic device used to dominate the populace,” says the description. “Soon after crash-landing, the Vault Hunters are arrested and forcibly affixed with the device, trapping them on Kairos.The Timekeeper and his Order are the ultimate superpower on Kairos, ruling from the impenetrable fortress city known as Dominion City. When Elpis arrived in Kairos’ orbit and unleashed cataclysmic destruction, the Timekeeper locked down the city and sent his Commanders to deal with the fallout firsthand.”

“Now, the Timekeeper watches over Kairos from the safety of his tower while his Commanders maintain his Order,” it continues. “From humble beginnings, you’ll need to travel across Kairos and ignite the revolution against the Timekeeper. People all across Kairos have begun to rise up, and this powderkeg is set to explode. Enter Claptrap, self-proclaimed mastermind behind the Crimson Resistance, who’s set on making the Vault Hunters his newest recruits.”

Interestingly, the story of Borderlands 4 seems to be stepping away from Pandora and the Vaults, at least on the surface. Rather than fighting cult-like interest personalities or mega corporations, the Vault Hunters in Borderlands 4 seem to be taking on an oppressive regime, something that can feel fittingly topical for a Borderlands release.