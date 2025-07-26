Borderlands 4 Nintendo Switch 2 News Has Some Fans Worried

Randy Pitchford took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce the Nintendo Switch 2 October 3rd release date for Borderlands 4. While many fans are excited to learn the release date and play Borderlands 4 on the go, some took the opportunity to ask Pitchford questions about the Switch 2 version. Pitchford responded to a great many of these, but some of his answers have fans worried about Borderlands 4 on Nintendo Switch 2.

Two key pieces of information left Borderlands 4 fans nervous about the Switch 2 version. Pitchford confirmed Borderlands 4 would use a Game Card, requiring all players, even those with physical copies, would require a download. Additionally, the development team at Gearbox Software confirmed the game would run at roughly 30 FPS and feature occasional frame drops during certain moments.

This has obviously left fans disappointed, with some no longer planning to pick Borderlands 4 up on Nintendo Switch 2. It is possible that the FPS could be increased with a patch, but Borderlands 3 and its quality were used as an example of Gearbox Software’s support on Nintendo Switch in the past. A performance mode could be added at a later date to increase performance at the cost of graphics.

Pitchford did confirm other features as well that had a more positive impact on fans. He confirmed Borderlands 4 would feature mouse support and four-player local co-op. While some focused on the negatives, these features do have players excited.

An important message regarding the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Borderlands 4:

Pitchford caused some controversy with certain statements about Borderlands 4. The Game Card and FPS news have only added to the rocky reception of the game for some. It remains to be seen if Borderlands 4 can recapture the magic of the series.

