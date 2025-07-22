Borderlands 4 Sets Release Date for Nintendo Switch 2 Version

Borderlands 4 is set to launch on most platforms this year, but Nintendo Switch 2 players were left in limbo as no official release date was shared for this platform. However, Gearbox Software has now confirmed when Nintendo Switch 2 players can jump into the next game in the series, though it will be a little after Borderlands 4 launches on other platforms.

Borderlands 4 will release on Nintendo Switch 2 on October 3rd, just a few weeks after it releases on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5, which is set for September 12th. The game was confirmed to be releasing on the Nintendo Switch 2, though fans expected a much later release date. This is good news for those who were afraid of the worst after comments by Randy Pitchford.

Gearbox Software has confirmed cross-play for Borderlands 4, and this should encompass all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch 2. This allows players on the handheld device to play with others and easily find players to fill out a squad. It remains to be seen how the game will run compared to other platforms, but the on-the-go aspect may outweigh any negatives.

Borderlands 4 is shaping up to be a promising entry in the series. Despite some initial concerns, fans are excited for Borderlands 4. News of a new feature allows players to utilize a pseudo loadout system for the first time in the series. Not only this, but it includes other features and new Vault Hunters.

Borderlands 4 also offers a Collector’s Edition that contains physical memorabilia for the game. And those who are itching for a new experience ahead of the official release can try out the Borderlands 2 Overhaul mod that essentially makes it feel like a new game.