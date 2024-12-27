Borderlands 4 Update Seems to Confirm Release Date

A recent Borderlands 4 update seems to confirm when the game will release. Officially, the Borderlands 4 release date is “2025,” which is to say it will release sometime next year. This could, hypothetically, mean it will release on January 1 or December 31 or anywhere in between. That said, this large release window is quickly narrowed down when context is taken into the equation.

First, there is a very little chance Borderlands 4 is going to release in the first half of 2025. If it was going to release in the first half of next year, then it surely would have been dated when it was fully unveiled at The Game Awards earlier this month. To unveil the game with no release date, just to announce a release date shortly after, and for that release to be not very far away would be awkward and untraditional marketing to the say the least.

We not only expect Borderlands 4 to release in the second half of the year based on the latest updates, but either in July or August. And this is because Take Two Interactive, which owns the IP and is publishing it through its publishing label 2K, said it will not release the game too close to GTA 6, for obvious reasons. GTA 6 is the most anticipated video game release of all time, and will be a giant, devouring black hole when it releases, gobbling up all attention and focus. GTA 6 is scheduled to release holiday 2025, which is to say sometime in October or November. September meanwhile still seems too close to this window, which leaves July and August, as the same applies to December.

It is not common from major video games to release in July, so a July release date can likely be ruled out. This leaves August as the most likely destination for Borderlands 4, unless GTA 6 is delayed out of 2025, which could happen. In fact, it is rumored to happen.

If Borderlands 4 hits in August, it will probably be at the end of August, as this is a more common time for larger games to release compared to the first half of the month. And this wouldn’t be too surprising if this happened considering the Borderlands 3 release date, which was September 13.

All of that said, be sure to take all of this speculation with a grain of salt. In the meantime, for more Borderlands 4 coverage — including all of the latest Borderlands 4 news, all of the latest Borderlands 4 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Borderlands 4 speculation — click here.