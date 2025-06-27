Borderlands 4 Won’t Have a Loadout System, But Players Can Use This Trick Instead

One of the most highly requested features throughout the series is finally coming to Borderlands 4, at least in one way or another. With its release of September 12th drawing closer, Gearbox Software has revealed a new mechanic that will essentially allow players to create loadouts and quickly swap gear. This has long been a desired feature in the series, and while it’s not a 1-to-1 loadout system like many have been requesting, fans can finally run multiple gear sets and easily switch between them.

Borderlands 4’s Creative Director, Graeme Timmins, confirmed via X a new system has been added that acts as a pseudo loadout system. This feature allows players to mark gear into different groups or tags and then be sorted. By using this mechanic, players can quickly filter gear into sets and swap out weapons, armor, and more on the fly. This seems to be similar to but leagues better than Borderlands 3’s system of marking items as either “junk” or a favorite.

While not exactly a loadout/armory feature itself, you can mark gear into different groups/tags (Favorite/1/2/3/4). And then use filters to quickly swap out your gear. — Graeme Timmins (@ProdigyXL) June 24, 2025

Many are celebrating this as a win, one that Borderlands 4 needs after Randy Pitchford’s comments regarding the game’s price. Timmons also confirmed a photo mode would be added later to the game, further giving fans something to be excited about. There is still a lot of time before release and players can likely expect even more reveals.

However, even this news isn’t good enough for some fans. A true loadout system has been something Borderlands fans have wanted for a long time, and after discussions about pricing and the fact that the Collector’s Edition was revealed not to have a physical or digital copy of Borderlands 4, soon-to-be Borderlands 4 players are looking for some wins ahead of launch.

Borderlands 4 is poised to be one of the biggest and most ambitious entries in the series considering what’s been shown so far with Gearbox Software apparently giving this title everything it has. Moments like this with Timmins are great for showcasing clear communication, interacting with the community, and showing fans what they are getting into ahead of launch day even if it’s not exactly the versions of features players are requesting.