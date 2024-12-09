New Borderlands 4 Trailer Confirmed for The Game Awards

Gearbox Software has confirmed it will be unveiling the first proper look at Borderlands 4 later this week at The Game Awards. Within the past week, Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford teased that the next trailer for Borderlands 4 was being put together and would seemingly be revealed soon. At the time, Pitchford didn’t say when this trailer for the next Borderlands game would be shown, but many presumed that it could end up coming about at The Game Awards. Now, mere days before The Game Awards is set to take place, Gearbox has verified that this event is indeed where fans will see more of Borderlands 4 and what it will have in store.

In a new post on the official Borderlands social channels, Gearbox informed fans that Borderlands 4 will be making an appearance at The Game Awards. Details of what will be shown of the game weren’t shared, but it was said to be a “first look” at the title. As such, it’s almost certain that this new trailer will center around gameplay and will give eager fans an idea of how Borderlands 4 may differentiate itself from past entries.

“Prepare yourselves! We’re about to crank things up to the next f**king level at The Game Awards,” said the post. “Who’s ready to get their first look at the most ambitious Borderlands yet?!”

Outside of showing off gameplay from Borderlands 4, there’s a chance that Gearbox might also announce the game’s release date. Currently, it’s known that Borderlands 4 is slated to launch at some point in 2025. Additionally, Take-Two Interactive has said that it will look to keep Borderlands 4‘s launch apart from that of Grand Theft Auto VI, which is slated to arrive in fall 2025. As a result, Borderlands 4 could release a bit earlier this coming year than anticipated, which would make a launch date announcement this week feasible.

Until that happens, though, all we know for certain is that Borderlands 4 is in the works for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. As for The Game Awards 2024, the annualized event is slated to take place in mere days on Thursday, December 12th.