Free Borderlands Game Only Available For One More Day

Those looking to pick up a Borderlands game for free don’t have much longer left to do so. By all accounts, 2024 has been a bit of a strange year for the Borderlands franchise. While the Borderlands movie bombed at the box office earlier this year, its release actually resulted in many fans returning to play Borderlands, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands 3. This then led to developer Gearbox Software announcing Borderlands 4, which is set to arrive at some point in 2025. Now, with so much renewed interest around Borderlands as a whole, fans can get one game in the series for nothing whatsoever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this moment, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel is free to grab in a promotion via Prime Gaming. While this offer is one that has been going on for a bit now, it’s set to expire in a little over a day. Specifically, this deal will go away at the conclusion of Wednesday, December 4th. After that time, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel will no longer be available on Prime Gaming and will instead have to be purchased individually once again.

Released in 2014, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel is both a prologue and a sequel in one. The game takes place after the events of the original Borderlands but prior to Borderlands 2 and centers around the rise of the villainous Handsome Jack. While it’s not a mainline Borderlands game, The Pre-Sequel still features the franchise’s marquee looting and shooting gameplay loop that players have loved for over a decade. As such, if you’re itching to play a Borderlands game for yourself, The Pre-Sequel is definitely worth checking out, especially for the low, low cost of nothing.

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel

Synopsis: “Launch into the Borderlands universe and Shoot ‘n’ Loot your way through a brand new adventure that rockets you onto Pandora’s moon in Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel!

Discover the story behind Borderlands 2 villain, Handsome Jack, and his rise to power. Taking place between the original Borderlands and Borderlands 2, the Pre-Sequel gives you a whole lotta new gameplay featuring the genre-blending fusion of shooter and RPG mechanics that players have come to love.

Float through the air with each low gravity jump while taking enemies down from above using new ice and laser weapons. Catch-a-ride and explore the lunar landscape with new vehicles allowing for more levels of destructive mayhem.”