Borderlands Star Florian Munteanu Details Working With Eli Roth

Borderlands is being released in theaters tonight, and the game adaptation was directed by Eli Roth (Thanksgiving, Hostel). ComicBook recently had the chance to chat with Florian Munteanu, who plays Krieg in the new film. The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings alum talked about the physicality of the role and also shared stories about bonding with his castmates. During the chat, we brought up Roth’s horror history and asked Munteanu if that made his directing style different from others he’s worked with in the past.

“Definitely in terms of the craziness because I feel like he’s a lunatic himself,” Munteanu joked. “He’s the perfect guy for Borderlands, no doubts about it. If you know the games, there’s none. At least I don’t know a game that comes close to that atmosphere that the games create.”

“And it has a dark humor to it, right?” he continued. “A dark tone to it, especially when it comes to the brutality, the violence. And Eli is the right guy for that. As a fan and fan of his movies, and he’s more known for horror movies. If it comes to spilling blood everywhere, that’s Eli Roth. He was the man for the job.”

What Is Borderlands About?

You can read the official synopsis for Borderlands here: “Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy. Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Ramírez), the universe’s most powerful S.O.B. Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits – Roland (Hart), a seasoned mercenary on a mission; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound protector; Tannis (Curtis), the oddball scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap (Black), a wiseass robot. Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other. Based on one of the best-selling videogame franchises of all time, welcome to BORDERLANDS.”

Borderlands is officially heading to theaters tonight. Stay tuned for more from our interview with Florian Munteanu.