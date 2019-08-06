Report: Bully 2 Releasing in 2020 For Current and Next-Gen Consoles

According to a new report, the long-rumored Bully 2 is indeed real, and is releasing sometime late 2020 via the PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Scarlett, and Xbox One as Rockstar Games next big release. More specifically, the long-awaited sequel will hit sometime next year in the October-November window, which is when Rockstar Games released Red Dead Redemption 2 last year. As you may know, holiday 2020 is also when the next-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles are poised to hit, so if this is true, then Bully 2 will arrive right around their launch.

The report comes way of prominent Bully-centric YouTuber SWEGTA via a Rockstar Games insider. As you’d expect, the insider is not named due to the possible ramifications. More so than many developers, Rockstar Games doesn’t like its secrets leaked, and has taken protective and legal measures in the past to deter leakers. That said, SWEGTA is confident the source is reliable.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt, like any unofficial information, but this isn’t some random Reddit user or Internet troll looking for attention, not only has SWEGTA proven to be reliable in the past, but he’s been at the forefront of Bully-related coverage for years now. It also lines up with what former Rockstar Games insider Yan2295 said, which was that Bully 2 was Rockstar’s next game after Red Dead Redemption 2.

As I said on GTAForums yesterday (https://t.co/krcij4Ej25), Bully 2 is in development and is supposed to be the next R* game after RDR 2. — Yan2295 (@Yan2295) April 19, 2017

Further, for what’s worth, this also broadly lines up with what I’ve heard about the game myself. That said, if all of this is accurate, or at least mostly accurate, then Rockstar Games should be revealing Bully 2 pretty soon, like, by the end of this year soon. As you may know, there’s been a rumor kicking around for awhile that a Bully sequel would be revealed in September 2019. This is just Internet scuttlebutt for the most part, but it’s starting to seem like there might be something to this.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of Bully 2 from Rockstar Games, however, there has been plenty of rumors, reports, and leaks about the hypothetical game, all of which you can find and read more about here. Meanwhile, feel free to leave a comment with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Bully.