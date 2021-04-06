Bully 2 Fans Left Disappointed After Thinking The Game Was Announced
Bully 2 is currently trending on Twitter alongside a variety of other hypothetical games and releases from Rockstar Games like GTA 6, Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5 DLC, and a new L.A. Noire. Unfortunately, it's not because Rockstar Games announced Bully 2 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. In fact, Rockstar Games hasn't made a single announcement about any of the games above.
So, why are it and some of the other games above trending on Twitter? Well, it begins with TmarTn, who has over 1.7 million followers on Twitter, tweeting out about Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive confirming they will be at E3 2021 this year. Piggybacking on this, TmarTn, asked his follower what titles from Rockstar Games could we see before listing a variety of possibilities.
For whatever reason, TmarTn didn't list Bully 2, but that didn't stop users from suggesting it, which in turn started to make it trend on Twitter. From here, people started to click on this thinking something had been announced or leaked. These people then tweeted out their disappointment over the trend, which only made it trend more. A snowball effect later, and now we are here, clearing the confusion. No, Bully 2 wasn't announced today, but players are disappointed that there's still no news about a sequel.
No Announcement
Bully 2 is trending🥲 no announcement🥲— Man Guy (@CheeseManMMA) April 6, 2021
Tired of Being Bamboozled
Bully 2 trends once every 3 months only for it to be people talking about this folk tale game rather than it being an actual confirmation from Rockstar. IM TIRED OF BEING BAMBOOZLED pic.twitter.com/GYILdIfUVS— LucarioDX Stan Acc. 🌌 (@CallMeMikeDeee) April 6, 2021
Every Time
Everytime I see Bully 2 trending pic.twitter.com/lCJiTPDhZX— Tyler V. (@TooMuchDog21) April 6, 2021
Got Excited for a Second
just saw “bully 2” trending and got excited ffs— Karan (@MUFCKJ) April 6, 2021
Heart Attack Moment
I saw bully 2 was trending and nearly had a heart attack— Jeremy⚛ (@Qleaner2496) April 6, 2021
Heart Stopped Moment
I saw Bully 2 trending and my heart stopped— R💋 (@RaenbowRenegade) April 6, 2021
God please we need this sequel so bad
Nearly Jumped Out of Bed
Bully 2 trending almost made me jump out of my bed— andy y ken-y (@andyfartss) April 6, 2021
Don't Tease Me Like That
Saw Bully 2 trending and my heart stopped for a second pls don't tease me like that— 🐱 (@kittycatdarling) April 6, 2021
Going to Punch Someone
Stop getting Bully 2 trending without it being an announcement, I am going to PUNCH someone 😭— shaymie🍰🍫 (@Chibimiie) April 6, 2021