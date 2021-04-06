Bully 2 Fans Left Disappointed After Thinking The Game Was Announced

Bully 2 is currently trending on Twitter alongside a variety of other hypothetical games and releases from Rockstar Games like GTA 6, Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5 DLC, and a new L.A. Noire. Unfortunately, it's not because Rockstar Games announced Bully 2 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. In fact, Rockstar Games hasn't made a single announcement about any of the games above.

So, why are it and some of the other games above trending on Twitter? Well, it begins with TmarTn, who has over 1.7 million followers on Twitter, tweeting out about Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive confirming they will be at E3 2021 this year. Piggybacking on this, TmarTn, asked his follower what titles from Rockstar Games could we see before listing a variety of possibilities.

For whatever reason, TmarTn didn't list Bully 2, but that didn't stop users from suggesting it, which in turn started to make it trend on Twitter. From here, people started to click on this thinking something had been announced or leaked. These people then tweeted out their disappointment over the trend, which only made it trend more. A snowball effect later, and now we are here, clearing the confusion. No, Bully 2 wasn't announced today, but players are disappointed that there's still no news about a sequel.