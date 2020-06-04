Bungie Releases Another Destiny 2 Teaser Featuring Europa

✖

Bungie seems to have some big things in store for Destiny 2. The developer released another brief, 15-second teaser trailer on Twitter today to build hype for the game's latest chapter. This is the second such teaser to be revealed over the last few days, and it seems likely that fans will be able to expect more leading up to the full reveal. In the previous teaser, we saw the Drifter approaching Europa, and in the latest, the character has now reached Jupiter's ice-covered moon as he trudges through snow towards the unknown. Little else has been revealed, but it certainly is an effective teaser!

In the previous teaser, Bungie included the words "coordinates received." At this point, it seems safe to speculate that Europa will be the game's next location. Bungie has been teasing plans for the ice-covered moon for some time now, so it would certainly make a lot of sense. At one point, it would have been included in the first Destiny game, but Bungie's plans apparently changed. If Europa does appear in the game, it will be interesting to see how the location will fit into Destiny 2's overall narrative. Fortunately, fans won't have much longer to wait to find out more!

Alongside the teaser, the tweet below says "something calls." That certainly fits in well with the video, in which the Drifter is clearly seeking something while traversing the planet's ice and snow. It's notable that, while doing so, we see the character start to lose his footing. If Europa is the next map, perhaps some of the areas will be harder to navigate than others!

Something calls. It's time to answer. June 9 // 9AM PT 🔺 https://t.co/003kheRMmX pic.twitter.com/Yj7dEQpjJK — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) June 4, 2020

The latest chapter in Destiny 2 will be revealed on June 9th at 9 a.m. PT. The reveal will appear on Twitch, YouTube, and Mixer. The game is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. Destiny 2 has also been confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for the upcoming Destiny 2 reveal? What do you think of the teasers released thus far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!

