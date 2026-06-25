Bungie Hit With Major Layoffs Follwing Destiny 2 and Marathon Underperformance

In the wake of Destiny 2 receiving its final update earlier this month, major layoffs have now hit Bungie. Since being acquired by PlayStation back in 2022, Bungie has been impacted by multiple rounds of layoffs that have greatly reduced its studio size. These layoffs came about primarily as a result of the continued underperformance of Destiny 2, as the studio toiled away on its next project, Marathon. Unfortunately, with Marathon having also underperformed following its launch earlier this year, it has now resulted in sizable redundancies hitting Bungie once again.

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In a post shared to social media today, Bungie confirmed that it’s in the process of a larger reorganization to help ensure the survival of the company. In doing so, it acknowledged its recent failures with Destiny 2, which led to it ending its support for the game. Because of this decision, many of the employees who work at Bungie are no longer needed, which has prompted widespread layoffs at the studio.

“We know this decision has a profound impact on the people affected, their families, friends, and teammates,” Bungie wrote. “While these changes are necessary to best position the studio now and for the future, that does not lessen the difficulty of this moment or the impact it has on those affected.”

PlayStation boss Hermen Hulst also happened to release a statement on the situation, confirming that the majority of the employees belonging to the Destiny team are the ones who have been primarily let go from Bungie. Hulst stressed that Marathon remains an important game for PlayStation and Bungie moving forward, but acknowledged that some members of its development team have also been impacted.

“We have made the decision to reduce Bungie’s workforce, affecting a significant number of employees, including most of the Destiny team and some Marathon team members,” Hulst wrote. “This is painful news, especially for talented colleagues whose roles have been eliminated. This decision was made only after extensive discussion and careful consideration, and I want to provide some context on how we arrived here. Over the past several months, together with Bungie leadership, we reviewed the studio’s long-term direction, development priorities, resource needs, and role within our broader portfolio strategy. We explored multiple alternatives before concluding that a reduction was necessary to align the studio’s resources with its current priorities and long-term goals.

As for what the future holds with Bungie, it’s hard to say. Those who remain at the studio are said to be early in the process of incubating new projects that could one day see the light of day. Meanwhile, many fans of Bungie have continued to loudly make it known that they want to see Destiny 3 come about, which now seems to be an impossibility given the layoffs that have now been made.

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