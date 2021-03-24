Call of Duty 2021 Reportedly Bringing Back Very Controversial Feature

✖

Call of Duty 2021 is reportedly bringing back a controversial feature first introduced, in its current form, with 2019's Modern Warfare and continued with 2020's Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. No matter what modern COD you're playing, there's no escaping skill-based matchmaking, often referred to as SBMM. As the name suggests, skill-based matchmaking matches players with other players of similar skill. The implementation of the feature has been great for newcomers and casual players, but it's also proven to be the most controversial and divisive the series has made since it first introduced microtransactions.

Right now, Activision hasn't said much about Call of Duty 2021, nor has it confirmed how the game will handle skill-based matchmaking. That said, while Activision hasn't approached the topic yet, Call of Duty insider Tom Henderson has relayed word that the game "will have SBMM," and it sounds like it will be implemented and used just like it's been implemented and used in both Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War.

Henderson doesn't say much else about SBMM in Call of Duty 2021, nor does he share anything new about the game. That said, a new report did surface this week with word of the game's title, setting, and more.

Speaking about this report, which claims the game will take place in an alternate World War II that doesn't end, is when Henderson divulges the bit of information above, and appears to possibly suggest the game will be far from a standard WW2 shooter, though it's unclear if this suggestion is speculation based on the aforementioned report or based on what he's heard.

Whatever the case, take all of this information with a grain of salt. Henderson is a great and reliable source when it comes to Call of Duty, but it doesn't change the fact that everything here is unofficial, and more importantly, subject to change.

Call of Duty 2021, like its name suggests, is set to release sometime this year, likely via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on the upcoming first-person shooter, Warzone, Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, COD Mobile, and all things Call of Duty, click here or check out a few of the relevant links listed below: