Call of Duty: Warzone Streamer Discovers OP Mac-10 Loadout

Call of Duty: Warzone streamer Nick "Nickmercs" Kolcheff has discovered another absolutely lethal loadout, this time for the Mac-10. Across all versions of the game -- PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC -- the Mac-10 is one of the most heavily-used guns, and not just because it's one of the most efficient guns in the game, but because it's easier to use and exploit than some of the other best guns in the game, like the AUG. Since it was added with Season 1, the Mac-10 has been near the top of the meta, and as a result, players have discovered some loadouts for it that absolutely wreck havoc.

In a new YouTube video, Nickmercs revealed his current go-to Mac-10 loadout that doesn't just mow players down with lots of damage, but does it with little to no recoil. It may not be the absolute most efficient Mac-10 loadout in the game, but it's one of the best we've seen so far.

To replicate it, you will first need to equip an Agency Supressor and a Patrol Grip. From here, go with the 5.3 inch Extended Barrel and a Wire Stock. Lastly, complete the loadout with Salvo 53 RND Fast Mag ammunition.

Is the loadout as great as Nickmerc's recently relayed AUG loadout? Probably not, but it's close and certainly over-powered. Further, the Mac-10 meta is going nowhere. Raven Software has nerfed it in the past, but refuses to substantially overwork the SMG. Chances are it will be the best SMG in the game until Call of Duty 2021's weapons are introduced, making this a great loadout to learn and master.

