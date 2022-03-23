Call of Duty: 2022 Insider Teases DLC, Includes Call of Duty 4, MW2, and, MW3 Maps

Call of Duty: 2022 is reportedly getting lots of DLC. The report comes the way of COD insider and leaker, Ralph. Taking to Twitter, the leaker relayed word that Call of Duty 2022 — known as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II via reports and leaks — is going to have more DLC than previous COD games due to the lack of a new COD in 2023. As a result, this DLC will extend into and through 2023 and it sounds like it will be padded with lots of DLC maps from previous Modern Warfare games.

Unfortunately, Ralph doesn’t divulge any specifics, which means they don’t say what these maps will be, but they do note they will span Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Modern Warfare 2, and Modern Warfare 3, or at least that’s currently the plan of Infinity Ward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“With Modern Warfare II’s DLC expanding into 2023, Infinity Ward plans to incorporate more remastered maps than previously intended: spanning across Call of Duty 4, MW2, and, MW3,” said Ralph.

This is the extent of the report, and while to a degree this is obvious, it should still be taken with a grain of salt. The source in question has proven reliable and reputable, but everything here remains unofficial and subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, neither Activision nor Infinity Ward nor anyone involved with either has commented on any of this. If this changes — which is unlikely for a smattering of reasons — we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Call of Duty — including not just the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation, but the latest official news fresh off the PR press — click here or, alternatively, check out the links right below:

As always, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What maps from Modern Warfare’s past do you want to see return?