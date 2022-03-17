Call of Duty Insider Drops New Warzone Map Tease

A prominent Call of Duty insider has dropped a new tease about the new map reportedly coming alongside the release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 later this year. The tease comes the way of Tom Henderson, one of the most prolific sources when it comes to COD. Unfortunately, the tease is vague and doesn’t provide any actual media of the map, but it does offer a little bit of insight and good news for those who like the Peak location of the current Warzone map.

The tease comes courtesy of Twitter, and more specifically, via an interaction between Modern Warzone and Tom Henderson. Quote-tweeting the former, the latter teased that Peak “reminds” them “of the Observatory POI on the next Warzone map a bit.” This is the extent of the tease, which you can check out below:

It reminds me of the Observatory POI on the next Warzone map a bit. https://t.co/5EX7nVUvF1 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) March 15, 2022

As Warzone players will know, Peak is one of the most chaotic Warzone locations where many players go to die. It’s unclear if Henderson is implying this new location he’s teasing is also going to be a focal point of the map or if it just looks similar. Whatever the case, take everything here with a grain of salt. While Henderson is a great source, it doesn’t negate the fact that everything here is unofficial and subject to change.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on not just Warzone, but all things Call of Duty — including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks — click here.

As always, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.